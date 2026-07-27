Delhi’s ₹6,969.67-crore tunnel corridor: Route, length and benefits explained

The Cabinet approved the six-lane NH-148AE corridor on July 1, 2026. The 8.1-km project will connect the Shiv Murti Interchange on Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. (Representative pic)
The access-controlled corridor will be developed by NHAI at an estimated capital cost of ₹6,969.67 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. It is designed to improve connectivity between West and South Delhi. (Representative pic)
Its centrepiece is a 3.14-km twin-tube tunnel. Around 1.98 km will pass beneath the ecologically sensitive Southern Ridge, allowing the transport link to run underground while reducing disturbance at the surface. (Representative pic)
The official project breakdown includes a 2.556-km elevated section, a 0.980-km tunnel-approach ramp, a 0.554-km reinforced-earth-wall approach and around 0.870 km of at-grade road. (Representative pic)
The project is expected to benefit traffic travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport and West Delhi towards South Delhi. It aims to reduce dependence on congested approaches around Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and the airport corridor. (Representative pic)
The government expects faster, uninterrupted connectivity, but it has not announced a universal travel-time saving. Actual gains will depend on the journey, traffic conditions, interchange design and the route used. (Representative pic)
The corridor will connect with the Dwarka Expressway and broader NCR road network. NHAI has also proposed an AIIMS–Mahipalpur elevated corridor, but it is a separate project and should not be presented as part of the approved tunnel contract. (Representative pic)