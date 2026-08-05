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Direct flights from Delhi to Daman now available — the route that completes IGI's network

Direct flights from Delhi to Daman now available — the route that completes IGI's network

Delhi's IGI Airport now connects to 90 destinations including Daman — operating 1,050+ daily domestic flights and covering 32 of India's 36 states and Union territories, per DIAL.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 4:56 PM IST
90 Destinations, 1,050 Daily Flights
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IGI Airport has significantly broadened its domestic reach — now offering direct flights to 90 destinations, including the newly launched route to Daman. Delhi is the only airport in India with direct connectivity to 32 out of the country's 36 states and Union territories, per DIAL.

Delhi To Daman — A Strategic New Route
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The introduction of the Delhi-Daman route strengthens connectivity to the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu — aligning with the government's initiative to improve regional air travel while boosting tourism and facilitating business travel to one of western India's key manufacturing hubs.

Maharashtra — The Most Connected State From Delhi
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Maharashtra emerges as the most connected state from Delhi, with direct flights to seven different locations. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh follow closely with six direct flight options each — reflecting the strong commercial and tourism demand on these corridors.

5 Million Domestic Passengers Every Month
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IGI Airport operates over 1,050 daily domestic flights and accommodates more than 5 million domestic travellers per month — including around 1 million passengers transferring between domestic flights — making it by far India's busiest domestic aviation hub.

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