Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Diwali crackers in Delhi-NCR: The time slots, QR check and 300-metre rule

Diwali crackers in Delhi-NCR: The time slots, QR check and 300-metre rule

Certified green crackers are allowed in Delhi-NCR only from 6-7 am and 8-10 pm on 7 and 8 November. Here's how to spot a genuine box, where sales are allowed and what's banned.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026, 7:37 PM IST
Six hours in all
1/7

The Supreme Court has allowed certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR on 7 and 8 November only, reports say. The windows are 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. That's three hours a day, or six across Diwali weekend. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order, and the full ban returns on 9 November.

Green doesn't mean clean
2/7

A green cracker must cut particulate emissions by at least 30% from a comparable conventional cracker, or cut them by 20% along with a 10% fall in gases. Business Standard describes this as less polluting, not pollution-free. Noise can remain high too, as the limit for these crackers is under 125 dBA.

What the QR code must show
3/7

Each sealed box needs a QR code for that specific product and batch. Scanning it should show the manufacturer, NEERI registration, PESO or DM licence, formulation and test certificate. Packs should also carry the CSIR-NEERI green cracker logo. A label saying "green" or "eco-friendly" isn't proof. If those details don't appear, treat the box as unverified.

Where you can buy them
4/7

Sales are allowed only at sites designated by district authorities, and online sale is prohibited. They must stop after 6 November. Traders with cancelled licences have temporary restoration only from 4 to 6 November. Police teams must inspect sale points and check QR codes, so buying from a roadside cart carries more risk of getting an uncertified product.

What stays banned
5/7

Crackers joined in a series, known as ladis, are out, as are crackers containing barium or anything not approved by CSIR-NEERI. No crackers can be used within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. Check your own street before Diwali night, as these zones must be marked.

The market isn't following the rule yet
6/7

Outlook, citing Hindustan Times spot checks, says vendors in areas including Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk were selling crackers. Many boxes lacked QR codes, and some codes opened only catalogues. Justice Sundresh remarked that "now everything is available". Delhi Police registered more than 13 FIRs and seized 1,200 kg of crackers in the 12 days after Dussehra.

What happens after Diwali
7/7

The complete ban returns on 9 November. Pollution boards must file daily AQI data for the periods before, during and after Diwali, up to 30 November. Compliance affidavits are due by 14 December, with the next hearing on 16 December. Reports we reviewed don't spell out a penalty for individuals, so check your local police advisory.

More In-Pic

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended