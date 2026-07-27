Dual CNG cylinders and a 1.5-litre engine: TATA Sierra CNG details explained

Recent reports and spy images appear to show a Tata Sierra undergoing CNG testing. Tata Motors has discussed expanding the Sierra’s powertrain family, but the company has not yet announced a production CNG variant or launch date.
The CNG model is expected to retain much of the Sierra’s existing equipment, potentially including digital displays, climate control, powered seats and premium audio. The final feature list may vary by trim and remains unconfirmed.
Tata may use its twin-cylinder iCNG layout, which places two smaller cylinders beneath the luggage floor to preserve more usable boot space. Sierra-specific capacity, crash validation and packaging details have not yet been released.
Reports suggest the CNG version could be based on the Sierra’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, rated at 106 PS and 145 Nm in petrol form. Output would likely be lower on CNG, but official figures are still awaited.