Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Dual CNG cylinders and a 1.5-litre engine: TATA Sierra CNG details explained

Dual CNG cylinders and a 1.5-litre engine: TATA Sierra CNG details explained

A Tata Sierra CNG prototype has reportedly been spotted with an expected twin-cylinder setup and 1.5-litre petrol base. Final specifications remain unconfirmed.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 4:35 PM IST
CNG Testing Reported
1/4

Recent reports and spy images appear to show a Tata Sierra undergoing CNG testing. Tata Motors has discussed expanding the Sierra’s powertrain family, but the company has not yet announced a production CNG variant or launch date.

Features May Carry Over
2/4

The CNG model is expected to retain much of the Sierra’s existing equipment, potentially including digital displays, climate control, powered seats and premium audio. The final feature list may vary by trim and remains unconfirmed.

Twin-Cylinder Layout Likely
3/4

Tata may use its twin-cylinder iCNG layout, which places two smaller cylinders beneath the luggage floor to preserve more usable boot space. Sierra-specific capacity, crash validation and packaging details have not yet been released.

Lower Output Expected
4/4

Reports suggest the CNG version could be based on the Sierra’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, rated at 106 PS and 145 Nm in petrol form. Output would likely be lower on CNG, but official figures are still awaited.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended