Education, career, controversies: Everything you need to know about Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, born June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha, is India's current Union Cabinet Minister of Education. He is in the news amid widespread demands for his resignation over alleged NEET examination irregularities and paper leaks. Here is his complete background, education and political journey.
Dharmendra Pradhan completed his Master of Arts in Anthropology from Utkal University (Vani Vihar), Bhubaneswar, Odisha — one of the oldest central universities in eastern India, established in 1943. He began his political life as an ABVP activist at Talcher College in 1983, at age 14.
After serving as President of Talcher College Students' Union and ABVP National Secretary, Pradhan officially joined the BJP in 1998. He was conferred the Utkalmani Gopabandhu Pratibha Sanman as Odisha's best legislator. He was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in June 2024 from Sambalpur, Odisha.
As Union Education Minister, Pradhan has been the face of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 — the most comprehensive overhaul of India's education system in three decades. He has also overseen a major expansion of IITs, IIMs, and the introduction of regional-language teaching at medical colleges.
Student groups and opposition parties have staged protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, demanding Pradhan's removal over alleged NEET examination paper leaks and irregularities. The Centre has maintained he will remain in his post. NTA has denied the latest viral AI-generated NEET OMR sheet claim as fake.
As of July 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan continues as Union Education Minister, with the Centre firmly backing him amid the NEET controversy. The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began July 20, is expected to see opposition parties raise NEET paper leak allegations during Question Hour. He has not resigned and has not been asked to by the government.