EV buyers beware: 5 mistakes that can turn your dream car into a regret

Range Reality
Electric cars may promise hundreds of kilometres on a single charge, but the real-world story can be very different. Weather, driving style, traffic and road conditions can reduce the claimed range, making battery performance one of the biggest factors buyers must investigate before making a decision.
Hidden Costs
The price tag of an EV is not the only number buyers should watch. From charging setup and insurance to state subsidies and long-term ownership expenses, several hidden factors can change the actual cost of owning an electric car.
Charging Hunt
Buying an EV without planning charging access can create unexpected problems later. Whether it is installing a home charger or finding reliable public stations nearby, the charging network around your daily routes could decide how convenient your electric car experience becomes.
Test Surprise
Electric cars offer a driving experience unlike traditional vehicles, with instant acceleration, silent operation and regenerative braking. A test drive can reveal details that specifications cannot show, helping buyers understand whether an EV truly matches their driving style and expectations.
Daily Fit
A flashy electric car may look attractive, but practicality matters more than technology alone. Cabin space, boot capacity, features and everyday usability determine whether the EV becomes a smart investment or a frustrating purchase after the excitement of buying fades.