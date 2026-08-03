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EV buyers beware: 5 mistakes that can turn your dream car into a regret

EV buyers beware: 5 mistakes that can turn your dream car into a regret

Buying an electric car? Avoid costly mistakes before your purchase. From range reality and charging needs to hidden costs and daily usability, know what to check before choosing an EV.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 4:30 PM IST
Range Reality
1/5

Range Reality

Electric cars may promise hundreds of kilometres on a single charge, but the real-world story can be very different. Weather, driving style, traffic and road conditions can reduce the claimed range, making battery performance one of the biggest factors buyers must investigate before making a decision.

Hidden Costs
2/5

Hidden Costs

The price tag of an EV is not the only number buyers should watch. From charging setup and insurance to state subsidies and long-term ownership expenses, several hidden factors can change the actual cost of owning an electric car.

Charging Hunt
3/5

Charging Hunt

Buying an EV without planning charging access can create unexpected problems later. Whether it is installing a home charger or finding reliable public stations nearby, the charging network around your daily routes could decide how convenient your electric car experience becomes.

Test Surprise
4/5

Test Surprise

Electric cars offer a driving experience unlike traditional vehicles, with instant acceleration, silent operation and regenerative braking. A test drive can reveal details that specifications cannot show, helping buyers understand whether an EV truly matches their driving style and expectations.

Daily Fit
5/5

Daily Fit

A flashy electric car may look attractive, but practicality matters more than technology alone. Cabin space, boot capacity, features and everyday usability determine whether the EV becomes a smart investment or a frustrating purchase after the excitement of buying fades.

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