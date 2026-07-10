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Explore India’s Hidden Gems : 8 Vande Bharat Routes Perfect for Solo Trips

Explore India’s Hidden Gems : 8 Vande Bharat Routes Perfect for Solo Trips

Discover 8 Vande Bharat routes ideal for solo travelers in India. From temple towns to serene lakes, coastal drives, and historic forts, these journeys combine comfort, culture, and adventure.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 3:14 PM IST
Temple Trails
1/9

Temple Trails

Solo travelers heading Delhi–Khajuraho can lose themselves among centuries-old temples, light-and-sound shows, and peaceful streets. The historic architecture transforms a journey into a reflective experience.

Lakeside Leisure
2/9

Lakeside Leisure

Delhi–Bhopal offers serene mornings by Upper Lake, museum strolls, and street food evenings. The city’s relaxed rhythm ensures first-time solo travelers can explore without stress or rush.

Spiritual Flavors
3/9

Spiritual Flavors

Chennai–Vijayawada blends spirituality with cuisine. Explore Kanaka Durga Temple, Krishna River walks, and Andhra culinary delights, offering solo travelers an easy, immersive, and culturally rich adventure.

Coastal Drive
4/9

Coastal Drive

Mangaluru–Madgaon treats travelers to rivers, tunnels, coconut groves, and sea views along the Konkan coast. Arrive in Goa to find quiet beaches and colonial-era charm, ideal for a relaxed solo escape.

Sunrise Serenity
5/9

Sunrise Serenity

Howrah–Puri rewards early risers with a sunrise over the Bay of Bengal. Watch the beach come alive before crowds, a peaceful solo moment that lingers in memory far beyond the trip.

Hill Retreats
6/9

Hill Retreats

Howrah–New Jalpaiguri opens the gateway to Darjeeling’s tea gardens, toy trains, and misty viewpoints. Perfect for travelers who prioritize nature, tranquility, and scenic landscapes over hectic itineraries.

Blue Mystique
7/9

Blue Mystique

Ahmedabad–Jodhpur immerses solo travelers in the city’s blue lanes, local sweets, artisan markets, and rooftop cafés overlooking Mehrangarh Fort, making every corner a story waiting to be discovered.

Quiet Reflection
8/9

Quiet Reflection

Mumbai–Hazur Sahib Nanded offers moments of solitude at one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines. Riverfront walks and quiet streets help travelers recharge and reconnect during a solo journey.

 Effortless Exploration
9/9

 Effortless Exploration

Vande Bharat routes provide smooth transport, simple sightseeing, and manageable experiences. Solo travelers can explore iconic destinations confidently without logistical stress or crowded itineraries.

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