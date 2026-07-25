First time in Andhra: Vande Bharat Sleeper trains bring a flight-like travel upgrade

Sleeper Revolution
Indian Railways is preparing to change the way passengers travel overnight with Vande Bharat Sleeper trains entering Andhra Pradesh. Moving beyond chair-car journeys, the new service promises a premium rail experience with modern interiors, air-conditioned coaches and faster connectivity on long-distance routes.
Flight Rival
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is arriving at a time when many passengers choose flights for overnight journeys. With no airport queues, baggage restrictions or lengthy security checks, Indian Railways is positioning the train as a comfortable alternative that could challenge short-haul air travel.
Luxury Tracks
Forget the image of traditional sleeper coaches — the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper brings a new design language to Indian trains. From upgraded washrooms and digital information systems to better lighting and security features, the train aims to deliver a first-class travel experience on railway tracks.
160 Speed
The next generation of Indian trains is not just about comfort but also speed. The Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches are designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph, combining overnight travel convenience with faster journeys that could redefine expectations from Indian Railways.
Andhra Upgrade
Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major railway upgrade as Vijayawada Railway Division prepares for the arrival of Vande Bharat Sleeper services. After connecting cities like Secunderabad, Chennai and Visakhapatnam through chair-car trains, the sleeper version could open a new chapter for long-distance travellers.