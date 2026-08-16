Five Indian beaches to consider beyond Goa’s busiest shores, from Chandipur’s low tide to remote Minicoy

These beaches offer unusual landscapes, island culture or relatively quiet surroundings. However, calling every destination “hidden”, “untouched” or crowd-free would be misleading. Visitor levels change by season, weekend, weather and local events.
Goa Tourism lists Butterfly Island as a boat excursion from Palolem in Canacona. The cove can also be approached through forest routes, but conditions vary. Visitors should confirm boat availability, tides and local safety advice instead of assuming that access or calm water is guaranteed.
Odisha Tourism says the sea at Chandipur can recede by up to five kilometres during low tide, allowing visitors to walk across the exposed seabed. The water returns with the tide, so visitors must follow local guidance. The official tourism page also says its muddy water is unsuitable for bathing.
Minicoy is one of Lakshadweep’s southernmost inhabited islands and is known for its lagoon, maritime culture and lighthouse. Every non-native visitor must obtain an entry permit from the Lakshadweep Administration, so travel requires advance planning rather than an informal beach visit.
Karnataka Tourism describes Om Beach as two crescent-shaped inlets forming an outline associated with the Om symbol. It has beach shacks, boat rides and water activities, which means it is popular and can become busy. Early visits may be quieter, but solitude cannot be promised.
Perumathura is a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram district. Kerala Tourism highlights its sandy beach, coconut groves, groynes and the nearby confluence of the Vamanapuram River with the Arabian Sea. Visitors should follow local safety instructions around groynes, currents and fishing areas.