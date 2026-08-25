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Forget petrol bikes: Honda’s futuristic Outlier EV hints at a radical two-wheeler future

Forget petrol bikes: Honda’s futuristic Outlier EV hints at a radical two-wheeler future

Honda’s Outlier EV concept hints at the future of electric motorcycles with radical design, in-wheel motors, futuristic styling and a new approach to two-wheeler mobility beyond petrol bikes.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026, 6:40 AM IST
EV rebellion
1/6

EV rebellion

Electric motorcycles are racing beyond the familiar obsession with range and acceleration. Honda’s futuristic Outlier EV concept pushes the conversation towards radical design, unusual proportions and new technology, offering a glimpse at how dramatically tomorrow’s two-wheelers could change. (Images : global.honda)

Honda breaks
2/6

Honda breaks

Honda has unveiled the Outlier EV, an electric motorcycle concept that looks deliberately detached from the traditional petrol-bike template. With its low-slung stance, unconventional structure and futuristic treatment, the machine appears designed to challenge what riders expect a motorcycle to look like. (Images : global.honda)

Motor mystery
3/6

Motor mystery

One of the Outlier EV’s most striking ideas is its electric motor setup. The concept places in-wheel motors at both the front and rear, integrating propulsion more closely with the wheels and freeing designers from some of the mechanical packaging constraints associated with conventional motorcycles. (Images : global.honda)

Petrol erased
4/6

Petrol erased

A petrol motorcycle must accommodate an engine, gearbox and other mechanical hardware, but an EV gives designers a very different canvas. Honda’s concept exploits that freedom with unusual proportions and packaging, showing how electrification could rewrite motorcycle architecture rather than simply replace the engine. (Images : global.honda)

Low rider
5/6

Low rider

The Outlier’s dramatically low riding position is not merely a styling flourish. Honda says the unusual layout is intended to give riders a better experience of the road and surroundings, while its stretched silhouette makes the concept look unlike the upright motorcycles commuters see every day. (Images : global.honda)

Future uncertain
6/6

Future uncertain

The Outlier EV may look production-ready in carefully crafted images, but Honda has not made it clear when—or whether—the concept will reach showrooms. The bigger clue lies elsewhere: some of its design ideas could influence future motorcycles as Honda explores mobility beyond 2030.

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