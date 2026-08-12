Four affordable 7-seater cars in India starting below Rs 9 lakh: Nissan Gravite, Triber, Bolero and Ertiga compared

Current official starting prices are Rs 5.73 lakh for the Nissan Gravite, Rs 5.81 lakh for the Renault Triber, Rs 8.49 lakh for the Mahindra Bolero and Rs 8.85 lakh for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. All are ex-showroom prices and may change.
The Gravite uses a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm. It is offered with a five-speed manual or EZ-Shift AMT. Six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control and hill-start assist are standard.
The Triber’s 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 72 PS and 96 Nm and is available with manual and AMT options. An approved retrofit CNG kit is also available. Its four-star Global NCAP rating applies to a two-airbag version tested in 2021, not the current six-airbag model.
The Bolero is a seven-seat, body-on-frame diesel SUV powered by the mHawk75 engine. It produces 55.9kW—approximately 76 PS—and 210 Nm, with a five-speed manual gearbox. The equipment list includes dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors.
The Ertiga uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 75.8kW and 139 Nm. Petrol manual, automatic and factory-fitted CNG choices are offered, depending on the variant. Six airbags are now standard across the range.