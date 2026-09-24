From Azim Premji to DMart’s Radhakishan Damani: The famous investors sitting on thousands of crores in NSE shares

PI Opportunities Fund I, linked to Azim Premji’s family office, held 5.82 crore shares before the offer and the same number after allotment. At ₹1,1818 (closing price on Thursday, 24 September), the holding was worth ₹10,580.76 crore.
Multiple 360 ONE investment vehicles together held about 4 crore NSE shares. At the ₹1,818 offer price, their combined holding was reported at approximately ₹7,272 crore; the exposure was spread across several named funds rather than one account.
DMart founder Radhakishan Damani held exactly 3,90,84,400 NSE shares, or 1.58% of the pre-offer equity, and was not a selling shareholder. As of day one close, that stake was worth about ₹7,105.54 crore.
Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal held 1,02,02,500 shares, worth about ₹1,854.81 crore at the issue price. Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan held 94,28,595 shares, valued at roughly ₹1,714.11 crore.
The prospectus records 1,58,66,000 shares for Tiger Global Five Holdings as of September 18, worth about ₹2,884.43 crore at ₹1,818.
Catamaran Ventures LLP held 38,46,250 NSE shares in the prospectus shareholder list. At the closing price of ₹1,818, the stake was worth about ₹699.24 crore; Catamaran did not appear among the IPO’s selling shareholders.
The prospectus records 93.15 lakh shares for Siddharth Balachandran, 44 lakh for Vanaja Sundar Iyer, 36.53 lakh for Siddharth Iyer, 34.82 lakh for Lata Bhanshali, 30.45 lakh for Bharat Taparia, 30 lakh for Ignatius Navil Noronha and 15.16 lakh for Dolly Khanna.
Aranda Investments entered the offer with 11,24,63,356 shares and sold 1,12,46,336 through the IPO. It retained 10,12,17,020 shares, equal to 4.09% of NSE’s post-offer equity. This stake is valued at ₹18,401.25 crore as of day 1 closing price.
After the offer, Mahagony retained 8.93 crore shares, Crown Capital 4.55 crore, TA Asia Pacific 3.23 crore and Morgan Stanley-linked MS Strategic 1.88 crore. MS Strategic sold 1.10 crore shares, while the other three sold smaller portions.
NSE first filed draft IPO papers in December 2016. Regulatory scrutiny and litigation linked to the co-location controversy delayed the process; the eventual 2026 issue was entirely an offer for sale and the shares were on September 24 after a ₹22,562 crore IPO.