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From Hatchbacks to SUVs : The Psychology Behind Your Rental Car Choice

From Hatchbacks to SUVs : The Psychology Behind Your Rental Car Choice

Your rental car choice reveals your travel personality—compact, SUV, convertible, or electric—showing whether you value efficiency, adventure, comfort, freedom, or sustainability.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Compact Strategist
1/7

Compact Strategist

Choosing a compact hatchback shows a traveler who prioritizes efficiency over flash. They navigate traffic with ease, hunt for deals, and enjoy the journey as a means to explore, not impress.

SUV Explorer
2/7

SUV Explorer

SUV renters embrace adventure. Spacious and versatile, they thrive on spontaneity, exploring mountains or offbeat routes with friends or family. Comfort is secondary; exploration is primary.

Luxury Indulgence
3/7

Luxury Indulgence

Renting a luxury sedan signals a traveler who values comfort and elegance. They savor leisurely drives, fine dining, and quality stays, making each journey an indulgent, immersive experience.

 

Convertible Free-Spirit
4/7

Convertible Free-Spirit

Convertible fans chase freedom and scenic beauty. With the top down, they enjoy the road as much as the destination, capturing picturesque views and creating memories along winding coastal highways.

Family Organizer
5/7

Family Organizer

Minivan or MPV users are planners. They ensure everyone’s comfort, safety, and convenience, balancing luggage, meals, and schedules for a harmonious family or group travel experience.

Electric Pioneer
6/7

Electric Pioneer

Electric car renters embrace innovation. Eco-conscious and tech-savvy, they plan charging stops, enjoy silent drives, and explore modern solutions, merging sustainability with the thrill of travel.

Travel Psych
7/7

Travel Psych

Your rental choice reflects deeper traits—risk appetite, spontaneity, planning skills, and even environmental awareness. The car becomes a lens into how you experience and interact with the world.

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