From ₹19,900 to ₹1 lakh per month: The complete salary guide for Indian Railways loco pilots

As the Vande Bharat Express continues to expand across India, public curiosity has grown about the people behind its controls. Here's a complete look at how Vande Bharat loco pilots are recruited, what qualifications they need and how much they earn.
Indian Railways does not recruit loco pilots directly for the Vande Bharat Express. Candidates must first join as an Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), gain several years of experience and then undergo specialised training before being entrusted with the premium train.
To begin a career as an ALP, candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess an ITI certificate in a relevant trade — or a Diploma or Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics or Automobile Engineering. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age and meet prescribed medical and eyesight standards.
Assistant Loco Pilots start with a basic salary of ₹19,900. Including allowances, their monthly in-hand salary typically ranges between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000. Experienced loco pilots assigned to premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express can earn ₹1 lakh or more per month, depending on seniority and duty hours.
In addition to salary, loco pilots receive Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Running Allowance, Night Duty Allowance, medical facilities, pension benefits, railway travel concessions, paid leave, job security and promotion opportunities.
The Delhi-Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat will now make an experimental stop at Nangal Dam station. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Nanded Vande Bharat was delayed approximately 30 minutes after an OHE insulator fault between Kasara and Igatpuri disrupted power supply on Monday — the train was halted as a safety precaution.