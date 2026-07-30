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From ₹19,900 to ₹1 lakh per month: The complete salary guide for Indian Railways loco pilots

From ₹19,900 to ₹1 lakh per month: The complete salary guide for Indian Railways loco pilots

Vande Bharat loco pilots earn ₹1 lakh+ per month after years of experience. Here's the full recruitment process, eligibility, salary structure and latest Vande Bharat updates explained.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 5:50 PM IST
India's Most Watched Train, Its Most Skilled Pilots
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As the Vande Bharat Express continues to expand across India, public curiosity has grown about the people behind its controls. Here's a complete look at how Vande Bharat loco pilots are recruited, what qualifications they need and how much they earn.

You Cannot Apply Directly To Drive Vande Bharat
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Indian Railways does not recruit loco pilots directly for the Vande Bharat Express. Candidates must first join as an Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), gain several years of experience and then undergo specialised training before being entrusted with the premium train.

Class 10 Plus ITI Or Engineering Diploma Required
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To begin a career as an ALP, candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess an ITI certificate in a relevant trade — or a Diploma or Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics or Automobile Engineering. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age and meet prescribed medical and eyesight standards.

₹19,900 Basic To ₹1 Lakh Per Month
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Assistant Loco Pilots start with a basic salary of ₹19,900. Including allowances, their monthly in-hand salary typically ranges between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000. Experienced loco pilots assigned to premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express can earn ₹1 lakh or more per month, depending on seniority and duty hours.

DA, HRA, Running Allowance And Railway Travel Concessions
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In addition to salary, loco pilots receive Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Running Allowance, Night Duty Allowance, medical facilities, pension benefits, railway travel concessions, paid leave, job security and promotion opportunities.

The Latest Vande Bharat Developments
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The Delhi-Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat will now make an experimental stop at Nangal Dam station. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Nanded Vande Bharat was delayed approximately 30 minutes after an OHE insulator fault between Kasara and Igatpuri disrupted power supply on Monday — the train was halted as a safety precaution.

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