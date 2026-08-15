Ghaziabad to Noida Airport by Namo Bharat: Proposed stations, projected journey time and approval status

NCRTC says the proposed 72.44-kilometre corridor will contain 22 physical stations. Eleven would be served by Namo Bharat trains, while Metro services would stop at 18 stations between Ghaziabad and EcoTech-VI. Because some stations serve both systems, the figures should not be added together as 29 separate stations.
The corridor would link the existing Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station on the Delhi–Meerut route with Noida International Airport. NCRTC describes 71.5 kilometres as elevated and 1.29 kilometres as underground, although these planning figures do not add precisely to the published 72.44-kilometre total.
The reported Namo Bharat stops are Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida sectors 2, 3 and 12, Surajpur, Alpha-I, EcoTech-VI, Dankaur, YEIDA North in Sector 18, YEIDA Central in Sector 21 and Noida International Airport. Names and locations can still change before final approval.
The reported Metro stops are Siddharth Vihar, Greater Noida Sector 16C, EcoTech 12, Greater Noida West Sector 4, Sector 10, Knowledge Park 5, Police Lines, Surajpur EcoTech-2, Knowledge Park 3, Omega-2, Phi-3, EcoTech-1E, EcoTech 8, Dadupur, Junaidpur and YEIDA sectors 17, 15 and 33.
Reports based on NCRTC details describe a planned speed capability of up to 180kmph and a projected Ghaziabad-to-airport journey of around 40–50 minutes. These are planning estimates, not a current timetable. NCRTC lists the corridor among projects in advanced stages of approval, and construction has not begun.