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GTA VI pre-orders are already breaking records, but these four other 2026 games deserve your attention too

GTA VI pre-orders are already breaking records, but these four other 2026 games deserve your attention too

GTA VI, Marvel's Wolverine, Silent Hill Townfall, Control Resonant and COD Modern Warfare 4 are the top 5 upcoming games of 2026. Here's everything you need to know about each one.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
The Second Half Gets Even Better
1/6

2026 has already been one of the most stacked years in gaming history. From GTA 6 to Marvel's Wolverine and Control Resonant, the second half of the year is shaping up to deliver some of the most anticipated titles in a generation.

Silent Hill: Townfall — September 24, 2026
2/6

Developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn Interactive and co-published by Annapurna Interactive, Townfall is set in Scotland in 1996, following Simon Ordell as he returns to the fog-covered island of St. Amelia. A first-person horror experience built on stealth, puzzles and atmosphere — not combat.

GTA VI — November 19, 2026
3/6

The most-anticipated game of the decade returns to Vice City, now reimagined as the sprawling state of Leonida. Featuring Lucia as the franchise's first female lead in a dual-protagonist setup, GTA VI already holds pre-order records — and hasn't even shipped yet.

Marvel's Wolverine — September 15, 2026
4/6

Insomniac Games — the studio behind the acclaimed Spider-Man series — brings Logan to PS5 and PS5 Pro exclusively. Promising brutal combat, a mature tone and an emotionally driven story, this is one of the most anticipated superhero games ever made.

Control Resonant — September 24, 2026
5/6

Remedy Entertainment's long-awaited follow-up to Control returns players to the Federal Bureau of Control and the Oldest House. After building the Remedy Connected Universe through Alan Wake 2, expectations are sky-high for what Resonant can deliver as a full next-generation sequel.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 — October 23, 2026
6/6

Infinity Ward returns with significant changes — a new movement system, randomised map layouts via the Kill Block mechanic, and a campaign following both a rookie South Korean soldier and a rogue Captain Price. Launching well clear of GTA 6's November window, it has room to dominate.

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