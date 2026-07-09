GTA VI pre-orders are already breaking records, but these four other 2026 games deserve your attention too

2026 has already been one of the most stacked years in gaming history. From GTA 6 to Marvel's Wolverine and Control Resonant, the second half of the year is shaping up to deliver some of the most anticipated titles in a generation.
Developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn Interactive and co-published by Annapurna Interactive, Townfall is set in Scotland in 1996, following Simon Ordell as he returns to the fog-covered island of St. Amelia. A first-person horror experience built on stealth, puzzles and atmosphere — not combat.
The most-anticipated game of the decade returns to Vice City, now reimagined as the sprawling state of Leonida. Featuring Lucia as the franchise's first female lead in a dual-protagonist setup, GTA VI already holds pre-order records — and hasn't even shipped yet.
Insomniac Games — the studio behind the acclaimed Spider-Man series — brings Logan to PS5 and PS5 Pro exclusively. Promising brutal combat, a mature tone and an emotionally driven story, this is one of the most anticipated superhero games ever made.
Remedy Entertainment's long-awaited follow-up to Control returns players to the Federal Bureau of Control and the Oldest House. After building the Remedy Connected Universe through Alan Wake 2, expectations are sky-high for what Resonant can deliver as a full next-generation sequel.
Infinity Ward returns with significant changes — a new movement system, randomised map layouts via the Kill Block mechanic, and a campaign following both a rookie South Korean soldier and a rogue Captain Price. Launching well clear of GTA 6's November window, it has room to dominate.