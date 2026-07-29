Gurgaon Metro to connect directly with Yellow Line at City Centre — here’s how the interchange will work

Gurgaon Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has confirmed that the design of the Millennium City Centre station will facilitate direct access between the existing Delhi Metro Yellow Line and the new GMRL corridor — featuring both platform-level and concourse-level connections.
Commuters on the upcoming metro line will benefit from a streamlined transfer process, allowing them to switch to the Yellow Line with minimal walking — a significant improvement over typical interchanges where considerable distances between platforms are common.
A senior GMRL official confirmed: "Passengers disembarking from the Yellow Line will have direct access to the GMRL concourse and platform through dedicated connections." With stations located approximately 100 metres apart, the design significantly minimises inconvenience for commuters.
GMRL Managing Director Chander Shekhar Khare recently inspected the 28.5-kilometre Gurgaon Metro corridor, which stretches from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City — including a spur to Dwarka Expressway — and emphasised the importance of seamless transfers across the entire route.
Once operational, the corridor will integrate with the Yellow Line, Rapid Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and local bus services — along with a connection at Subhash Chowk with a planned railway station, the Bhondsi metro line and an integrated bus terminal at Sector 10.
GMRL is exploring the feasibility of double-decker stations at Bajghera Road and Sector 21 to optimise limited road space — with the Dwarka Expressway spur also being assessed for transit-oriented development potential alongside the numerous residential and commercial projects planned along the corridor.