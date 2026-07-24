Haldiram’s and Lakshmi Mittal’s space bet: The investors behind India’s rocket unicorn

Haldiram’s Orbit
One of India’s most recognisable food brands entered a completely different universe — rockets and satellites. Haldiram’s Nagpur became part of Skyroot’s investor group, showing how traditional businesses are now looking beyond consumer markets and placing bets on futuristic technologies.
Mittal Move
Lakshmi Mittal-backed LNM India Internet Ventures joined Skyroot’s journey as global investors began noticing India’s private space opportunity. The investment reflects how industrial leaders are moving into deep-tech sectors where rockets, satellites and commercial space services could become the next growth frontier.
Rocket Fortune
Skyroot Aerospace’s billion-dollar journey has created unexpected winners beyond the founders and engineers. From Mukesh Bansal’s early ₹12 crore bet to institutional investors and industrial names, those who backed the private rocket startup before its historic launch are now witnessing one of India’s biggest deep-tech wealth creation stories.
Bansal Bet
A startup investment that began when Skyroot was valued at just a few million dollars has transformed into a potential ₹700 crore fortune. Myntra and Cult.fit founder Mukesh Bansal’s early confidence in India’s private space dream shows how high-risk bets can create extraordinary returns.
Space Jackpot
Skyroot’s rise from a Hyderabad startup founded by former ISRO engineers to India’s first private space unicorn attracted a powerful mix of investors. GIC, Temasek, Shanghvi Family Office, Arkam Ventures and others are betting that India’s commercial space economy is only getting started.