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Historic Rocket Recovery : China Matches SpaceX Over a Decade Later

Historic Rocket Recovery : China Matches SpaceX Over a Decade Later

China achieves a historic milestone with the controlled sea recovery of Long March-10B’s first-stage booster, matching SpaceX’s reusable rocket feat over a decade later.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 4:54 PM IST
Sea Landing
1/5

Sea Landing

China’s Long March-10B first-stage booster returned safely to a sea-based platform, marking the nation’s first controlled recovery of an orbital-class rocket and thrilling onlookers with a flawless descent.

Orbital Milestone
2/5

Orbital Milestone

After separating from the second stage, the booster demonstrated precision engineering by descending steadily onto a net-capture system, signaling China’s growing mastery in reusable rocket technology.

Historic Catch-Up
3/5

Historic Catch-Up

Over a decade after SpaceX’s 2015 breakthrough, China finally achieves a controlled recovery at its launch site, showcasing decades of research, test failures, and perseverance in reusable spaceflight.

Payload Power
4/5

Payload Power

Measuring 63 meters and capable of carrying 16 tonnes to low-Earth orbit, the Long March-10B proves that China can combine heavy-lift capabilities with cost-saving reusable technology.

Crowd Euphoria
5/5

Crowd Euphoria

Videos from the mission show spectators cheering as the booster lands perfectly, blending high-stakes aerospace innovation with a public spectacle, creating a rare moment of real-time space triumph in China.

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