Historic Rocket Recovery : China Matches SpaceX Over a Decade Later

Sea Landing
China’s Long March-10B first-stage booster returned safely to a sea-based platform, marking the nation’s first controlled recovery of an orbital-class rocket and thrilling onlookers with a flawless descent.
Orbital Milestone
After separating from the second stage, the booster demonstrated precision engineering by descending steadily onto a net-capture system, signaling China’s growing mastery in reusable rocket technology.
Historic Catch-Up
Over a decade after SpaceX’s 2015 breakthrough, China finally achieves a controlled recovery at its launch site, showcasing decades of research, test failures, and perseverance in reusable spaceflight.
Payload Power
Measuring 63 meters and capable of carrying 16 tonnes to low-Earth orbit, the Long March-10B proves that China can combine heavy-lift capabilities with cost-saving reusable technology.
Crowd Euphoria
Videos from the mission show spectators cheering as the booster lands perfectly, blending high-stakes aerospace innovation with a public spectacle, creating a rare moment of real-time space triumph in China.