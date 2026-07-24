Honda India's big plan: Elevate facelift, 0 Series electric SUV and Prelude Hybrid Coupe — all 3 upcoming cars explained

Honda India is preparing its most ambitious product push in years — a refreshed Elevate SUV, an all-new electric SUV on the Honda 0 Series platform, and the iconic Prelude Hybrid Coupe. Three cars targeting three different audiences, from family SUV buyers to EV enthusiasts to sports car lovers.
The Honda Elevate, India's debut in 2023, is set to receive its first significant update. Expected changes: redesigned front grille, updated bumpers, refreshed LED headlamps, new taillamp design, ventilated front seats, updated infotainment, and improved interior materials. Engine: same 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, unchanged.
Honda's new electric SUV, based on the 0 Series platform, has been spotted testing in India. It is expected to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options, with estimated real-world range of 450–500 km per charge. Features expected include a large touchscreen, panoramic roof, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS.
The Honda 0 Series EV will compete with the Tata Harrier EV (Rs 21.49–28.74 lakh), Tata Sierra EV (Rs 18.79 lakh+), Kia Syros EV (expected Rs 14–20 lakh) and Hyundai Creta EV (Rs 17.99–23.50 lakh). Honda's brand premium may allow a slightly higher price — likely Rs 22–30 lakh range.
The Honda Prelude — one of the most iconic sporty coupes of the 1990s — is returning to India as a hybrid coupe. Expected powertrain: a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with hybrid technology producing approximately 200 PS and 315 Nm — a balance of performance and efficiency Honda calls "Sport Hybrid."
The Prelude Hybrid Coupe will have virtually no rivals in India's mass-market segment. The only comparable hybrid sports coupe is the Toyota GR86 (Rs 35+ lakh) but that is a full performance car. The Prelude targets buyers who want sporty styling and hybrid efficiency without paying supercar prices.
Honda India is expected to launch the Elevate facelift and 0 Series EV in 2026, with the Prelude Hybrid Coupe likely in 2027. Together, these three models will give Honda a credible presence in the SUV, EV and premium coupe segments — segments where the brand currently has limited footprint in India.