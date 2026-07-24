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Honda India's big plan: Elevate facelift, 0 Series electric SUV and Prelude Hybrid Coupe — all 3 upcoming cars explained

Honda India's big plan: Elevate facelift, 0 Series electric SUV and Prelude Hybrid Coupe — all 3 upcoming cars explained

Honda India is launching 3 new cars: Elevate facelift, a 0 Series EV SUV with 450–500 km range, and the iconic Prelude Hybrid Coupe with 200 PS. Full preview inside.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 6:48 PM IST
SUV. EV. Coupe.
1/7

Honda India is preparing its most ambitious product push in years — a refreshed Elevate SUV, an all-new electric SUV on the Honda 0 Series platform, and the iconic Prelude Hybrid Coupe. Three cars targeting three different audiences, from family SUV buyers to EV enthusiasts to sports car lovers.

Same heart. New face.
2/7

The Honda Elevate, India's debut in 2023, is set to receive its first significant update. Expected changes: redesigned front grille, updated bumpers, refreshed LED headlamps, new taillamp design, ventilated front seats, updated infotainment, and improved interior materials. Engine: same 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, unchanged.

450–500 km electric range
3/7

Honda's new electric SUV, based on the 0 Series platform, has been spotted testing in India. It is expected to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options, with estimated real-world range of 450–500 km per charge. Features expected include a large touchscreen, panoramic roof, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS.

Tata. Kia. Hyundai. All rival.
4/7

The Honda 0 Series EV will compete with the Tata Harrier EV (Rs 21.49–28.74 lakh), Tata Sierra EV (Rs 18.79 lakh+), Kia Syros EV (expected Rs 14–20 lakh) and Hyundai Creta EV (Rs 17.99–23.50 lakh). Honda's brand premium may allow a slightly higher price — likely Rs 22–30 lakh range.

The coupe is back
5/7

The Honda Prelude — one of the most iconic sporty coupes of the 1990s — is returning to India as a hybrid coupe. Expected powertrain: a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with hybrid technology producing approximately 200 PS and 315 Nm — a balance of performance and efficiency Honda calls "Sport Hybrid."

Alone in its lane
6/7

The Prelude Hybrid Coupe will have virtually no rivals in India's mass-market segment. The only comparable hybrid sports coupe is the Toyota GR86 (Rs 35+ lakh) but that is a full performance car. The Prelude targets buyers who want sporty styling and hybrid efficiency without paying supercar prices.

2026–27. Honda charges up.
7/7

Honda India is expected to launch the Elevate facelift and 0 Series EV in 2026, with the Prelude Hybrid Coupe likely in 2027. Together, these three models will give Honda a credible presence in the SUV, EV and premium coupe segments — segments where the brand currently has limited footprint in India.

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