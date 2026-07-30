Honda Rebel 500 price leaked at ₹5.49 lakh — here’s how it compares to Royal Enfield and Kawasaki

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India appears to have revealed the Honda Rebel 500's price ahead of its official launch — listed on the Honda BigWing Bengaluru website at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), suggesting the market debut is just around the corner.
The leaked price is significant because it positions the Rebel 500 below the Kawasaki Eliminator — currently priced at over ₹5.7 lakh (ex-showroom) — while competing in the same premium middleweight cruiser space with twin-cylinder credentials.
The Rebel 500 is arriving through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, which should help keep prices competitive. Two variants are expected — a standard variant and an E-Clutch variant offering Honda's semi-automatic clutch system.
Powering the Rebel 500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine developing 46 bhp and 43.3 Nm of peak torque — paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension uses telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS standard.
The Rebel 500 adopts a minimalist bobber-inspired design with a low seat height, wide handlebar and relaxed riding ergonomics. Full-LED lighting, an LCD instrument console and blacked-out mechanical components add to its stealthy, stripped-back appearance.