How does a ₹1,47,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max become ₹79,800? The full effective-price calculation explained

On September 8, Flipkart listed the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max at ₹1,47,900, ₹2,000 below its ₹1,49,900 MRP. The widely shared ₹79,800 number was not the checkout price for every buyer; it was a calculated effective price after two additional conditional benefits.
The reported calculation subtracts ₹63,100 for an eligible iPhone 16 Pro Max and ₹5,000 through a Flipkart Axis Bank credit-card offer from ₹1,47,900. The arithmetic reaches ₹79,800, but only if the shopper qualifies for both full deductions at the same time.
For the 256GB iPhone 17, the reported ₹53,817 effective price began with a ₹80,900 promotional price, applied a ₹4,833 eligible-card benefit and then assumed a ₹22,250 trade-in for a 128GB iPhone 13 in excellent condition. It was therefore not a simple cash discount.
At the fact-check cut-off, Flipkart pages showed offer figures that differed from some news reports, including up to ₹65,150 exchange and a ₹7,000 card benefit on one Pro Max listing. Availability also changed by pincode. This demonstrates why an effective-price story needs a timestamp and a direct product link.
The final trade-in credit depends on the model, storage, physical condition, verification and serviceability at the buyer’s location. A rejected or reduced exchange quote increases the amount payable. Readers should enter their own pincode and device details instead of treating the maximum value as universal.
Before paying, confirm the seller, storage and colour, pincode availability, exchange quote, bank-card eligibility, EMI conditions and any added protection fee. Screenshot the final offer terms because e-commerce prices can change quickly. Apple’s September 9 event was official, but its expected product lineup was still unconfirmed on September 8.