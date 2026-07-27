How much does the Education Minister earn? Salary and official facilities explained

The President accepted Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from the Union Council of Ministers on July 25, 2026. Pralhad Joshi was assigned additional charge of the Education Ministry and formally took charge on July 26.
A Union minister who is also a Member of Parliament receives the salary and allowances prescribed for MPs. Commonly cited components include basic salary, constituency allowance and office-expense allowance, subject to the current law and official revisions.
Union ministers are eligible for government accommodation under applicable residence and estate rules. The exact property, location, type and furnishing depend on entitlement, availability and formal allotment—not an automatic guarantee of a particular Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow.
Official transport and staff support are provided for government duties under applicable rules. Security is not an identical automatic package for every minister; the level of protection is determined separately through threat assessment. (Representative pic)
Official rail and air travel facilities are governed by ministerial and parliamentary rules. They should not be described as unlimited personal benefits. Eligibility, class of travel, purpose and reimbursement conditions depend on the applicable provision.
A minister’s office receives authorised secretarial, administrative and communication support to discharge government responsibilities. These are institutional facilities attached to the office, not additional cash salary paid directly to the minister.