Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
How much does the Education Minister earn? Salary and official facilities explained

How much does the Education Minister earn? Salary and official facilities explained

Pralhad Joshi now holds additional charge of the Education Ministry. Here is how an MP’s statutory pay differs from a Union minister’s official residence and facilities.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 3:26 PM IST
A New Minister Takes Charge
1/6

The President accepted Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from the Union Council of Ministers on July 25, 2026. Pralhad Joshi was assigned additional charge of the Education Ministry and formally took charge on July 26.

MP Pay Comes First
2/6

A Union minister who is also a Member of Parliament receives the salary and allowances prescribed for MPs. Commonly cited components include basic salary, constituency allowance and office-expense allowance, subject to the current law and official revisions.

Residence Is An Entitlement
3/6

Union ministers are eligible for government accommodation under applicable residence and estate rules. The exact property, location, type and furnishing depend on entitlement, availability and formal allotment—not an automatic guarantee of a particular Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow.

Transport And Security
4/6

Official transport and staff support are provided for government duties under applicable rules. Security is not an identical automatic package for every minister; the level of protection is determined separately through threat assessment. (Representative pic)

Travel Has Conditions
5/6

Official rail and air travel facilities are governed by ministerial and parliamentary rules. They should not be described as unlimited personal benefits. Eligibility, class of travel, purpose and reimbursement conditions depend on the applicable provision.

Staff Supports The Office
6/6

A minister’s office receives authorised secretarial, administrative and communication support to discharge government responsibilities. These are institutional facilities attached to the office, not additional cash salary paid directly to the minister.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended