How much gold can you bring from Dubai? 40g for women, 20g for others

Under the Baggage Rules that took effect on 2 February 2026, a woman returning after more than a year abroad can bring 40 grams of gold jewellery duty-free. Other eligible passengers get 20 grams. The government removed the value caps, so a higher gold price no longer shrinks the allowance. It covers residents and tourists of Indian origin who meet the stay condition.
Bars, biscuits, coins and bullion do not qualify for the duty-free allowance. The ₹75,000 general baggage allowance does not cover gold or silver in forms other than ornaments, and it cannot be pooled between passengers. NewsX reports there is no separate allowance for children. A short holiday in Dubai does not qualify for the jewellery allowance.
Dubai's 22-carat rate was AED 461.75 a gram on 5 November, or about ₹1,18,577 for 10 grams at ₹25.68 to the dirham. Delhi's 22-carat rate on Business Today was ₹1,31,060. That is a gap of about ₹12,483 per 10 grams, or roughly ₹49,900 on 40 grams and ₹25,000 on 20 grams, before making charges and local taxes.
India raised gold import duty from 6% to 15% on 13 May 2026, made up of 10% basic customs duty and a 5% cess. Gulf News says eligible passengers of Indian origin or with Indian passports can bring up to 1 kg by paying this concessional rate. They need at least six months abroad and must pay in convertible foreign currency.
Assume 10 extra grams of 22-carat gold valued at the Dubai rate. Duty at 15% comes to about ₹17,787, taking the cost to about ₹1,36,364. That is ₹5,304 above Delhi's ₹1,31,060 on the same day, before making charges and local taxes. Customs charges duty on its own assessed value, not the invoice, so the real bill can differ.
A traveller who has not met the stay conditions gets neither the duty-free jewellery allowance nor the concessional route described by Gulf News. One guide, last verified on 31 August, cites an effective duty of about 38.5% for short-stay passengers. That page has older rules in places, so anyone planning a short trip should confirm the rate with Customs before buying.
Gold above the allowance must be declared at the Red Channel. Failing to declare, declaring falsely or hiding gold can lead to confiscation, penalties and prosecution, and commercial quantities cannot be cleared as baggage even if the passenger offers to pay duty. Keep the invoice and purity certificate, and check current rules with CBIC before you fly.