How much gold can you bring from Dubai? 40g for women, 20g for others

Assume 10 extra grams of 22-carat gold valued at the Dubai rate. Duty at 15% comes to about ₹17,787, taking the cost to about ₹1,36,364. That is ₹5,304 above Delhi's ₹1,31,060 on the same day, before making charges and local taxes. Customs charges duty on its own assessed value, not the invoice, so the real bill can differ.