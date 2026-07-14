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How Sai Pallavi’s Coimbatore and Kotagiri Residences Reflect Her Life Journey

How Sai Pallavi’s Coimbatore and Kotagiri Residences Reflect Her Life Journey

Sai Pallavi’s Coimbatore and Kotagiri homes reflect her grounded lifestyle, traditional elegance, and cinematic journey from medical graduate to pan-Indian star with INR 45–50 Cr net worth.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 4:21 PM IST
Coimbatore Sanctuary
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Coimbatore Sanctuary

Sai Pallavi’s primary home in Coimbatore is a serene multi-storey haven painted white, housing her parents and sister. Its minimalist elegance and heritage wooden swing highlight a grounded lifestyle away from urban chaos.

Oonjal Charm
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Oonjal Charm

The living room features a hand-carved wooden Oonjal suspended by brass chains. Earth-toned teakwood sofas surrounding it blend heritage with comfort, reflecting Sai Pallavi’s blend of tradition and understated luxury.

Spiritual Corner
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Spiritual Corner

A dedicated prayer room with polished wooden shrines, brass oil lamps, and floral garlands marks daily spirituality at Sai Pallavi’s house. This sacred corner showcases how culture and personal faith shape her home environment.

Kotagiri Retreat
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Kotagiri Retreat

Her vacation home in Nilgiris’ Kotagiri blends rustic European-colonial architecture with panoramic tea estate views. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and minimal interiors make it an immersive escape from the cinematic hustle.

Academic Transition
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Academic Transition

Before cinema, Sai Pallavi pursued medicine at Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. Her journey from MD/MBBS graduate to pan-Indian star demonstrates an extraordinary blend of academic dedication and creative talent.

Instant Stardom
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Instant Stardom

Discovered by Alphonse Puthren during a TV dance show, Sai Pallavi’s debut in Premam transformed her into a national sensation. Her natural performance without formal acting training captivated audiences across South India.

Rising Fortune
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Rising Fortune

With a net worth between INR 45–50 crore, Sai Pallavi balances real estate investments, cinema projects, and brand value. Her combination of modest living and high-profile career projects reflects strategic growth and pan-Indian influence.

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