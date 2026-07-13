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How small tweaks can save your gadgets from early death

How small tweaks can save your gadgets from early death

Small habits can save your gadgets from early breakdowns. Cleaning, software updates, surge protection, and proper ventilation keep phones, laptops, printers, and appliances lasting longer.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026, 4:29 PM IST
Dust Danger
1/7

Dust Danger

Clogged vents and dusty keyboards are silent killers for smartphones and laptops. Regularly wiping screens with microfiber cloths and using soft brushes on ports prevents overheating and prolongs device life.

Printer Peril
2/7

Printer Peril

Few users realize dried ink can cripple an inkjet printer. Running periodic cleaning cycles blasts away blockages, ensuring smooth printing and avoiding last-minute office chaos.

Battery Blues
3/7

Battery Blues

A phone dying too fast isn’t always hardware—missing software updates can sap battery performance. Staying updated preserves longevity and saves money on premature replacements.

Surge Savior
4/7

Surge Savior

Unexpected power spikes can fry circuits in laptops, TVs, and gaming consoles. Using surge protectors shields your electronics, turning storms or blackouts into harmless background events.

Cooling Care
5/7

Cooling Care

Placing a laptop on soft surfaces traps heat and damages internal components. Cooling pads and proper ventilation prevent heat buildup, keeping performance high and hardware safe.

Sun Shock
6/7

Sun Shock

Direct sunlight can overheat devices and warp sensitive parts. Keeping electronics out of summer rays protects screens, batteries, and processors from long-term damage.

Appliance TLC
7/7

Appliance TLC

From washing machines to extractor fans, household appliances require gentle use and periodic cleaning. Ignoring mold, leaks, or unusual noises can shorten lifespan and invite costly repairs.

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