If Jio, Airtel and Vi raise tariffs 20%, here is what your recharge would cost

Jio, Airtel and Vi have not announced a new tariff hike, but analysts have been forecasting one through 2026. In December 2025, Morgan Stanley analysts expected increases of 16-20%. Industry estimates reported in April 2026 put a 15-20% rise likely towards the end of 2026. This gallery shows what that would mean for popular plans.
The last broad round of increases came in July 2024. Jio announced increases of 12-27%, and Airtel's rise took effect from 3 July 2024, Patrika reported then. Airtel's ₹179 plan went to ₹199, ₹455 to ₹599 and ₹1,799 to ₹1,999. Analysts quoted by Financial Express in December 2025 said the effect of that hike had faded.
Some plans have already cost more without a headline hike, Indian Television reported in April. Airtel dropped its ₹799 pack and raised its ₹859 plan to ₹899. Jio kept the ₹195 plan's price but cut its validity from 90 days to 30, so the cost per day rose. Vi limited unlimited data on some packs to night hours in several circles.
Using April 2026 prices compiled by India Phone Plans, Jio's ₹349 plan would cost about ₹405 at a 16% rise and ₹419 at 20%. Airtel's ₹359 plan would go to about ₹416-431 and Vi's ₹349 plan to ₹405-419. The cheapest plans, Jio's ₹189 and Airtel's and Vi's ₹199, would cost about ₹219-239.
Jio's 84-day ₹899 plan would cost ₹1,043-1,079, and Airtel's ₹979 plan ₹1,136-1,175. On annual plans, Jio's ₹3,399 would rise to ₹3,943-4,079, Airtel's ₹3,599 to ₹4,175-4,319 and Vi's ₹3,099 to ₹3,595-3,719. At 20%, an Airtel annual user would pay ₹720 more a year.
Estimates are not consistent. Financial Express in December 2025 cited experts expecting 10-12%, Cashify reported 12-15% in July 2026 and Morgan Stanley forecast 16-20%. Our calculations use the upper range to show the maximum likely impact. A real hike may be uneven, with some plans changed more than others.
Prices in this gallery are from April 2026 and may already differ in your circle, so check the operator's app. Watch for official announcements from Jio, Airtel and Vi, not forecasts.