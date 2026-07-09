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IMAT-05 Success :  ISRO Validates Gaganyaan Main Parachute for First Mission

IMAT-05 Success :  ISRO Validates Gaganyaan Main Parachute for First Mission

ISRO successfully tested Gaganyaan's main parachute in IMAT-05, proving multi-stage precision deployment, safety, and readiness for India’s first uncrewed orbital mission.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:38 PM IST
Parachute Precision
1/7

Parachute Precision

ISRO’s Gaganyaan Crew Module IMAT-05 tested the main parachute with military-grade precision. Dropped from 2.5 km using an IL-76, every deceleration stage—from apex to drogue to pilot to main—was engineered for a flawless splashdown.

Multi-Stage Marvel
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Multi-Stage Marvel

The descent sequence uses 10 parachutes across 4 types. Each stage has a critical role: apex cover separation, module stabilization via drogue, pilot deployment, and the main chute that ensures safe water landing.

Uncrewed Confidence
3/7

Uncrewed Confidence

The successful IMAT-05 test simulates the first uncrewed Gaganyaan G1 mission. Engineers confirmed the main parachute can withstand maximum loads, proving readiness for human-rated missions in the future.

Joint Force
4/7

Joint Force

This test is a showcase of Indian collaboration: ISRO, DRDO, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army worked in tandem to ensure precision deployment and accurate monitoring under operational conditions.

 

Skyborne Science
5/7

Skyborne Science

The main parachute was rigorously tested in real flight conditions. Extractor and drogue parachutes stabilized oscillations before the main chute deployed, slowing the payload to a safe terminal speed with surgical accuracy.

 

Fifth Test
6/7

Fifth Test

IMAT-05 marks the fifth test in the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test series. Each iteration refined the parachute design, providing confidence that the system can reliably save lives and protect the crew module.

 

Splashdown Ready
7/7

Splashdown Ready

From apex separation to terminal descent, the parachute system ensures controlled deceleration, proving that India’s space program is on track to achieve safe and precise water landings for Gaganyaan astronauts.

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