IMAT-05 Success :  ISRO Validates Gaganyaan Main Parachute for First Mission

Parachute Precision
ISRO’s Gaganyaan Crew Module IMAT-05 tested the main parachute with military-grade precision. Dropped from 2.5 km using an IL-76, every deceleration stage—from apex to drogue to pilot to main—was engineered for a flawless splashdown.
Multi-Stage Marvel
The descent sequence uses 10 parachutes across 4 types. Each stage has a critical role: apex cover separation, module stabilization via drogue, pilot deployment, and the main chute that ensures safe water landing.
Uncrewed Confidence
The successful IMAT-05 test simulates the first uncrewed Gaganyaan G1 mission. Engineers confirmed the main parachute can withstand maximum loads, proving readiness for human-rated missions in the future.
Joint Force
This test is a showcase of Indian collaboration: ISRO, DRDO, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army worked in tandem to ensure precision deployment and accurate monitoring under operational conditions.
Skyborne Science
The main parachute was rigorously tested in real flight conditions. Extractor and drogue parachutes stabilized oscillations before the main chute deployed, slowing the payload to a safe terminal speed with surgical accuracy.
Fifth Test
IMAT-05 marks the fifth test in the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test series. Each iteration refined the parachute design, providing confidence that the system can reliably save lives and protect the crew module.
Splashdown Ready
From apex separation to terminal descent, the parachute system ensures controlled deceleration, proving that India’s space program is on track to achieve safe and precise water landings for Gaganyaan astronauts.