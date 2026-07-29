India is choosing between A400M, C-130J and C-390 defence aircrafts — here's what each can and cannot do

The Ministry of Defence has moved closer to finalising the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft programme after completing technical evaluations of proposals from three foreign vendors — against the backdrop of an AN-32 crash that claimed five lives, underlining the urgency of replacing India's ageing Soviet-origin fleet.
The procurement framework envisages 12 aircraft being imported in flyaway condition, while 68 will be built in India through joint ventures with domestic partners. Indigenous content is expected to progressively exceed 50 per cent — covering structural components, wiring harnesses, avionics racks and software integration.
Three global manufacturers are competing — Airbus with the A400M in partnership with Tata, Lockheed Martin with the C-130J leveraging its existing Tata facility, and Brazil's Embraer with the C-390 Millennium partnering with Mahindra Defence Systems.
The A400M offers up to 37 tonnes of payload, the ability to carry outsized loads such as helicopters and armoured vehicles, long range and operation from semi-prepared runways. Its higher acquisition and lifecycle costs are considered a drawback — though its payload capacity is roughly three-quarters that of the IL-76.
Already in IAF service, the C-130J carries around 20 tonnes and excels in austere environments and short-field operations. However, it cannot carry the indigenous 26-tonne Zorawar light tank — a critical IAF requirement — and its payload limitation is its primary weakness in this competition.
The C-390 Millennium carries up to 26 tonnes — near the middle of the IAF's 18–30-tonne requirement. Its jet-powered design delivers higher cruise speeds, reduced mission times and multi-role capability including aerial refuelling. Several European air forces including the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden are replacing their C-130s with it.
Industrial partnerships will weigh heavily in the final decision. The selected vendor will also be mandated to establish a comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul hub in India — including engine-overhaul facilities — to sustain the fleet through its entire service life.