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Indian Railways approves ₹170 crore for Kavach 4.0 across 712 route km in Moradabad Division

Indian Railways approves ₹170 crore for Kavach 4.0 across 712 route km in Moradabad Division

Indian Railways approved ₹170 crore for Kavach 4.0 across 712 route km in Moradabad Division; nationwide rollout work is continuing.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 6:17 PM IST
The approval covers the remaining 712 route kilometres of the division
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Indian Railways approved Kavach Version 4.0 for the remaining sections covering 712 route kilometres in Northern Railway's Moradabad Division. The stated project cost is ₹170 crore. Approval starts the deployment process; it does not mean the system is already operational on all 712 kilometres.

Kavach supervises speed and can apply brakes when required
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Kavach is India's indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system. It is designed to reduce Signal Passing at Danger incidents, supervise permissible speed and apply brakes when the locomotive pilot does not act in time. It is an additional safety layer and does not remove the need for signalling, operating procedures or trained crews.

Kavach 4.0 was commissioned on 2,633 route km by July 31
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The Ministry of Railways reported that Kavach 4.0 had been commissioned on 2,633 route kilometres as of July 31, 2026. The total comprises 1,423 route km on the Delhi–Mumbai corridor and 1,210 route km on the Delhi–Howrah corridor.

Trackside implementation has been taken up across 21,794 route km
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The national programme extends beyond the commissioned corridors. Trackside work has been taken up on 21,794 route km. Reported supporting work includes 11,547 km of optical fibre, 1,721 telecom towers, station data centres at 1,009 stations and trackside equipment across 7,726 route km.

Systems are fitted in 6,290 locomotives, with thousands more in progress
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The government reported Kavach equipment in 6,290 locomotives. Work has also been taken up for another 7,190 locomotives and 1,200 EMU/MEMU trains. “Taken up” indicates work in progress and should not be described as completed installation.

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