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India’s fastest freight train just clocked 145 km/h in its first trial — here’s what it carries

India’s fastest freight train just clocked 145 km/h in its first trial — here’s what it carries

India's first Vande Bharat Freight EMU hit 145 km/h in its first trial at Kota Division — a 16-coach, 397-tonne capacity train built for e-commerce, cold chain and express cargo delivery.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 9:23 AM IST
Vande Bharat — Now For Freight Too
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Indian Railways has unveiled a new chapter in the Vande Bharat story — a 16-coach Vande Bharat platform-based Freight Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that successfully completed the opening day of technical trials at Kota Division, reaching a top speed of 145 km/h.

Built By ICF, Tested By RDSO In Kota
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The 16-coach prototype, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, is being tested by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) along the Kota-Nagda-Sawai Madhopur high-speed corridor — one of Indian Railways' most advanced testing routes.

120, 135, 145 — Three Speeds On Day One
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The rake departed Kota at 6 AM for Mahidpur Road on the first day. Initial trials ran at 120 km/h, followed by recorded runs at 135 km/h between Mahidpur Road and Bhawani Mandi. On the return journey, the freight EMU achieved 145 km/h — the highest speed recorded on opening day.

16 Coaches, 397 Tonnes, Refrigerated Storage
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The prototype consists of two refrigerated DTC coaches, two non-driving trailer coaches and 12 parcel coaches. It has an axle load capacity exceeding 20 tonnes and a total payload capacity of more than 397 tonnes — with forced ventilation, pneumatic retractable roller flooring and modern braking systems.

KAVACH, Auto-Locking Doors And Advanced Safety
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Among the EMU's advanced features are refrigerated parcel storage, the KAVACH automatic train protection system and automatic door locking above 5 km/h. The train cannot be operated unless every door is securely closed — a critical safety feature for high-speed freight operations.

Built For E-Commerce And Cold Chain Logistics
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Designed specifically for high-speed cargo movement, the Vande Bharat Freight EMU is expected to transform e-commerce, express parcel delivery, cold-chain logistics and other time-sensitive freight operations — a sector where Indian Railways currently faces significant speed limitations.

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