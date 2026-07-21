India's first bullet train launches August 15, 2027 — all 12 stations, speed and features explained

India's first high-speed rail project — the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train — is set to begin phased passenger operations from August 15, 2027. The project will introduce Japanese Shinkansen technology to Indian railways and significantly cut travel time between two of India's most important cities.
The bullet train corridor stretches 508 km through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Key stations include Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
The first phase of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train is set to open for passengers on August 15, 2027 — India's Independence Day. Initial operations will begin on a section of the corridor before the entire route becomes operational in subsequent phases.
The corridor is based on Japan's renowned Shinkansen system — known for its exceptional safety record, high punctuality, earthquake-resistant engineering and advanced signalling systems. Japan is providing both major financial and extensive technical assistance for the project.
The bullet train will have a maximum speed of 320 kmph, with operational speeds expected between 300–320 kmph. The journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to take approximately two hours — compared with nearly six hours by existing express trains.