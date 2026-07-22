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India's first electric flying taxi is here — and it could be carrying patients by 2028

India's first electric flying taxi is here — and it could be carrying patients by 2028

Chennai's ePlane Company unveiled India's first electric flying taxi prototype PT-01. Ground tests begin 2026, pilotless flights in 2027, and commercial launch targeted for 2028. Here's everything.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
India's First Flying Taxi Is Real
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Chennai-based ePlane Company has revealed PT-01 — India's first full-scale electric flying taxi prototype, designed for both passenger and cargo use. Ground tests begin in 2026, with pilotless flight trials expected in mid-2027 and a possible commercial launch by 2028. (Credit: Instagram/eplanecompany)

Air Ambulance First — Commercial Later
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The PT-01 will first serve as an air ambulance, leveraging existing hospital helipads for rapid deployment before expanding to urban passenger transport. This approach lets ePlane scale without waiting for new ground infrastructure to be built. (Credit: Instagram/eplanecompany)

The Global Context — US FAA And eVTOL
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The US Federal Aviation Administration is already developing frameworks to integrate electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft safely into urban transport networks — reflecting a global regulatory push to support emerging air mobility solutions. (Credit: Instagram/eplanecompany)

Nitin Gadkari's Flying Bus Proposal
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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a "flying bus" as a potential next innovation in India's public transport system — a concept aimed at bypassing ground-level traffic constraints and improving mobility in densely populated Indian cities.

The Challenges — Battery And Air Traffic
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Two key hurdles face the PT-01 and India's flying taxi ambitions: battery performance — which impacts operational range and efficiency — and air traffic management, which requires coordinating new flying vehicles safely within India's existing aviation system. (Credit: Instagram/eplanecompany)

2028 — The Commercial Target
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ePlane aims for commercial operations of the PT-01 by 2028, following completion of ground tests in 2026 and pilotless flight trials in mid-2027. If successful, PT-01 could become the first commercially operational electric air taxi in India's history. (Credit: Instagram/eplanecompany)

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