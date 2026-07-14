India's first hydrogen train is almost here — and it emits nothing but water vapour

India is set to make history with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train — a significant step towards greener public transport. Unlike conventional diesel locomotives, this train runs on hydrogen fuel cells and produces only water vapour as its direct emission.
India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train is expected to begin operations on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana under Northern Railway. The pilot project is part of Indian Railways' broader push towards cleaner transportation and reduced carbon emissions.
Instead of a diesel engine, the train uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity — emitting only water vapour and heat. This makes it a far more environmentally friendly alternative for non-electrified railway routes, which currently rely heavily on diesel traction.
The train consists of two power cars and eight passenger coaches. During trials, it has reportedly reached speeds of up to 120 kmph — offering passengers a travel experience comparable to conventional trains while using significantly cleaner technology underneath.
While the train uses cutting-edge technology, passengers are not expected to pay significantly higher fares. Indian Railways is likely to keep ticket prices in line with existing services on the route — making green rail travel accessible to everyday commuters from day one.
If the pilot proves successful, the hydrogen train technology could be introduced across more non-electrified routes nationwide — helping Indian Railways reduce its dependence on diesel while supporting India's broader clean-energy and net-zero emission goals.