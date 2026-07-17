Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Inside India’s first hydrogen train: The 89 km journey that could change rail travel forever

Inside India’s first hydrogen train: The 89 km journey that could change rail travel forever

India’s first hydrogen train begins a new era of green rail travel. Running from Jind to Sonipat, the zero-emission train brings powerful technology and cleaner mobility.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 4:55 PM IST
Hydrogen Leap
1/5

Hydrogen Leap

India’s first hydrogen-powered train marks a major shift from traditional railway technology. Running between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, the train covers 89 km in around 2 hours while using hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity onboard and release only water vapour, bringing a new era of cleaner rail travel.

 Power Monster
2/5

 Power Monster

This is not just an eco-friendly experiment — it is one of the world’s most powerful hydrogen trains. Equipped with a massive 3,200 HP propulsion system and a 10-coach configuration, the train combines zero-emission technology with the strength to carry around 2,600 passengers on its journey.

Hidden Technology
3/5

Hidden Technology

Unlike conventional electric trains that need kilometres of overhead wires, India’s hydrogen train creates its own power while running. Hydrogen stored inside the train reacts with oxygen in fuel cells to produce electricity, making it a potential solution for routes where railway electrification is difficult.

Diesel Challenge
4/5

Diesel Challenge

For decades, diesel engines powered large parts of railway networks, but they came with carbon emissions and fuel dependency. Hydrogen trains offer a cleaner alternative by eliminating tailpipe emissions, reducing fossil fuel usage and supporting India’s push towards sustainable transportation.

Indian Innovation
5/5

Indian Innovation

Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the hydrogen train showcases the country’s growing capabilities in advanced railway technology. With indigenous development, high passenger capacity and a focus on green hydrogen, the project places India among a select group of nations operating hydrogen-powered trains.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended