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India’s first private rocket reaches orbit: The space race has just changed forever

India’s first private rocket reaches orbit: The space race has just changed forever

Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 marks a historic shift as India’s first privately developed orbital rocket reaches space, opening a new era for startups, innovation and commercial launches.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 4:43 PM IST
Private Takeoff
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Private Takeoff

India’s space race has entered a new phase as Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 became the country’s first privately developed orbital rocket to successfully reach space. The launch marks a dramatic shift from a government-led space programme to a future where startups can build, launch and operate space missions independently.

Startup Rocket
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Startup Rocket

A Hyderabad-based company founded by two former ISRO engineers has achieved what once seemed impossible. Skyroot Aerospace moved from launching its first suborbital rocket Vikram-S in 2022 to sending Vikram-1 into orbit, proving that Indian startups can compete in the highly demanding global space industry.

Orbital Club
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Orbital Club

With Vikram-1’s successful mission, India has joined an exclusive group of nations where private companies have demonstrated orbital launch capability. The achievement places Indian aerospace startups alongside major global players and could reshape the country’s role in the fast-growing commercial satellite launch market.

Rocket Secrets
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Rocket Secrets

Standing 22 metres tall, Vikram-1 is packed with advanced technology designed to make satellite launches faster and more affordable. From 3D-printed rocket engines to lightweight composite structures, the rocket represents a new generation of Indian engineering built for the booming small satellite economy.

Space Opening
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Space Opening

The success of Mission Aagaman traces back to India’s 2020 space reforms that opened the sector to private companies. By allowing startups to access ISRO expertise and facilities, the government created a launchpad for companies like Skyroot to attract investment, talent and global customers.

Global Challenge
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Global Challenge

Skyroot’s achievement comes as private space companies worldwide compete to capture the satellite launch market. While SpaceX and Rocket Lab have transformed the industry globally, Vikram-1 shows that India’s private sector is now preparing to fight for a bigger share of the commercial space economy.

Future Launch
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Future Launch

Vikram-1 is more than a successful rocket test — it is a signal for India’s next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs. As Skyroot moves towards commercial launches, the mission could inspire a new wave of aerospace startups and accelerate India’s ambition to become a major space power.

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