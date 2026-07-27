India's Hydrogen train is coming to Delhi — here's when Sonipat-Sabzi Mandi trials will begin

India’s first hydrogen train began operating between Jind and Sonipat on July 17, 2026. After successful running on that section, the Ministry of Railways said a trial on the Delhi route would begin soon.
By July 25, the train had travelled more than 1,200 km and saved over 3,200 litres of diesel, according to the Railways. This replaces an earlier 900-km figure that had already become outdated.
The official update did not specify whether the trial would terminate at Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi or another station. Until Railways publishes the route and date, headlines should say only “Delhi-route trial.”
The indigenous 10-coach train uses two hydrogen driving power cars delivering a combined 2,400 kW. Fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity, producing water vapour rather than diesel exhaust at the train.
The train uses hydrogen storage, lithium iron phosphate batteries and multiple systems to detect leaks, heat, flames and smoke. Automatic shut-off and continuous ventilation form part of its safety architecture.
A successful Delhi-route trial could support wider deployment, but commercial extension to a specific Delhi station has not yet been officially confirmed. Trial results, operating approvals and timetable integration will determine the next step.