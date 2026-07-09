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India's monsoon is a lifeline. It's also a killer. Here are the numbers nobody talks about

India's monsoon is a lifeline. It's also a killer. Here are the numbers nobody talks about

Delhi building collapses, Maharashtra floods, Mumbai-Pune highway shutdowns — India's monsoon 2026 is already devastating. Here's what 4 weeks of rain actually costs the country.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 4:58 PM IST
Four Weeks, Countless Billions Lost
1/7

India's monsoon season is celebrated as the lifeline of agriculture — but it also brings a staggering economic and human toll. From Delhi building collapses and Maharashtra floods to the shutdown of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the rain of 2026 is already rewriting the damage ledger.

When Buildings Fall
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A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi this week following sustained heavy rainfall that saturated foundations — adding to a grim annual pattern. NDMA data shows monsoon-related structural collapses killed over 900 people in 2024, with the 2025 figure expected to exceed it once finalised.

Maharashtra's Floods — Fields Turned To Lakes
3/7

Maharashtra has recorded severe flooding across Pune, Nashik and Konkan districts, with the state government activating NDRF teams across 14 districts. Agricultural losses in flooded states typically run into thousands of crores — with Maharashtra alone reporting ₹6,000 crore in crop damage in the 2024 season.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shutdown
4/7

India's busiest intercity highway was shut down this week following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall — disrupting an estimated 60,000 vehicles daily and halting freight movement between Mumbai's port and Pune's industrial belt, costing the economy an estimated ₹200-300 crore per day in logistics alone.

Trains Cancelled, Passengers Stranded
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Indian Railways cancelled hundreds of trains across Maharashtra, Konkan, Gujarat and Rajasthan routes due to waterlogging, track damage and landslides. Each major cancellation wave affects an estimated 200,000–300,000 passengers daily and triggers significant freight delays.

The Economic Damage — Every Year
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India's annual monsoon damage typically costs the economy ₹30,000–₹50,000 crore in infrastructure losses, agricultural damage, disrupted logistics, and health-related costs, according to estimates by the National Disaster Management Authority and economic research firms. The 2024 season caused losses exceeding ₹40,000 crore.

The Human Cost No Number Can Capture
7/7

Beyond economic figures, the 2024 monsoon killed 3,238 people across India, according to NDMA data — through floods, landslides, lightning and building collapses. The monsoon remains both India's most essential weather event and its deadliest annual disaster.

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