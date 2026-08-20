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India’s next big road machine: Why Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has enthusiasts excited

India’s next big road machine: Why Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has enthusiasts excited

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler pickup is set to revive India’s lifestyle truck segment with rugged design, 4x4 capability, powerful engines and adventure-focused features. Here’s what to expect.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
Pickup comeback
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Pickup comeback

Mahindra is preparing to bring back the lifestyle pickup truck segment with the Scorpio Lifestyler, a vehicle based on the Scorpio N SUV. Expected to launch in April next year, the pickup aims to combine SUV comfort, rugged capability and a body style that has struggled to find mass appeal in India.

Road presence
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Road presence

Indian roads demand vehicles that can handle tough conditions while making a strong visual statement. The Scorpio Lifestyler leans into that demand with a bold, boxy design, an aggressive front grille, silver bash plate and a commanding stance that gives it a distinctly rugged personality.

Proven engines
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Proven engines

Under the rugged exterior, Mahindra is expected to rely on familiar powertrain options. The Scorpio Lifestyler could get the brand’s 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, known for their torque-rich performance. A capable 4x4 system could further strengthen its off-road appeal.

Custom machine
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Custom machine

Mahindra is not treating the Scorpio Lifestyler as just another utility vehicle. At its unveiling, the company showcased three distinct editions — Reef Edition, Valley Edition and Trail Edition — hinting at a lifestyle-focused approach where owners can personalise their pickup for different adventures.

Night vision
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Night vision

Long highway drives and rough roads often bring one challenge that cannot be ignored — visibility. Mahindra has equipped the Scorpio Lifestyler with an all-LED lighting setup, including LED headlamps, fog lamps, DRLs and tail lamps, designed to support touring in challenging conditions.

Price gamble
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Price gamble

The biggest question around lifestyle pickups in India has always been affordability. With an expected price of around ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio Lifestyler could potentially bring the pickup format closer to mainstream buyers who have long wanted a rugged adventure vehicle without an extreme price tag.

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