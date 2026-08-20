India’s next big road machine: Why Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler has enthusiasts excited

Pickup comeback
Mahindra is preparing to bring back the lifestyle pickup truck segment with the Scorpio Lifestyler, a vehicle based on the Scorpio N SUV. Expected to launch in April next year, the pickup aims to combine SUV comfort, rugged capability and a body style that has struggled to find mass appeal in India.
Road presence
Indian roads demand vehicles that can handle tough conditions while making a strong visual statement. The Scorpio Lifestyler leans into that demand with a bold, boxy design, an aggressive front grille, silver bash plate and a commanding stance that gives it a distinctly rugged personality.
Proven engines
Under the rugged exterior, Mahindra is expected to rely on familiar powertrain options. The Scorpio Lifestyler could get the brand’s 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, known for their torque-rich performance. A capable 4x4 system could further strengthen its off-road appeal.
Custom machine
Mahindra is not treating the Scorpio Lifestyler as just another utility vehicle. At its unveiling, the company showcased three distinct editions — Reef Edition, Valley Edition and Trail Edition — hinting at a lifestyle-focused approach where owners can personalise their pickup for different adventures.
Night vision
Long highway drives and rough roads often bring one challenge that cannot be ignored — visibility. Mahindra has equipped the Scorpio Lifestyler with an all-LED lighting setup, including LED headlamps, fog lamps, DRLs and tail lamps, designed to support touring in challenging conditions.
Price gamble
The biggest question around lifestyle pickups in India has always been affordability. With an expected price of around ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio Lifestyler could potentially bring the pickup format closer to mainstream buyers who have long wanted a rugged adventure vehicle without an extreme price tag.