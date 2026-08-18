India’s ₹1.6 lakh crore chip gamble: 8 plants that could change what your gadgets run on

Memory muscle
Micron’s ₹22,516-crore Sanand bet puts Gujarat at the centre of India’s semiconductor push. Instead of fabricating chips from scratch, the plant will assemble, test, mark and package DRAM and NAND memory products — the tiny components powering everything from phones to data-heavy electronics.
Chip giant
Dholera is where India’s semiconductor ambition gets much bigger. Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s PSMC are building a ₹91,526-crore fab designed for 50,000 wafer starts a month, producing chips for cars, telecom and IT — a scale that could redraw India’s electronics supply chain.
Assam surprise
One of India’s biggest semiconductor investments is rising far from its traditional technology hubs. Tata’s ₹27,120-crore Morigaon facility in Assam is designed to package up to 48 million semiconductor units a day, putting the Northeast inside a supply chain once concentrated elsewhere.
Auto engine
Cars are becoming computers on wheels, and CG Power wants a piece of what goes inside them. Its ₹7,584-crore Gujarat venture with Renesas Electronics and Stars Microelectronics is targeting automotive and industrial chips, with planned capacity of 15.07 million units every day.
Packaging punch
Sanand is getting another semiconductor heavyweight. Kaynes Semicon’s ₹3,307-crore facility will handle wire-bond and substrate-based semiconductor packages, with planned output exceeding 6.33 million chips a day — another sign that Gujarat is becoming a dense chip-making cluster.
Screen secret
The chips behind the screens you stare at every day could soon come from Jewar. HCL Group and Foxconn’s ₹3,706-crore Uttar Pradesh plant will make display driver integrated circuits for smartphones, laptops and televisions, targeting 36 million chips a month from 20,000 wafers.
Carbide gamble
Bhubaneswar is chasing a different part of the chip race. SiCSem’s ₹2,067-crore project aims to establish India’s first commercial Silicon Carbide fab, targeting 60,000 SiC wafers annually and packaging capacity of around 96 million units — technology increasingly important for high-power electronics.
Glass frontier
The strangest material in India’s semiconductor story may also be among its most futuristic. US-based 3D Glass Solutions plans a ₹1,943-crore Bhubaneswar facility using glass substrates and 3D heterogeneous integration, targeting AI, aerospace and photonics with 5,800 panels a month and 4.2 million packaged units.