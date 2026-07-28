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India's Vande Bharat sleeper gets a luxury upgrade: First look inside the redesigned first AC coach

India's Vande Bharat sleeper gets a luxury upgrade: First look inside the redesigned first AC coach

A viral video offers a first look inside the Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper’s First AC coach, featuring private cabins, ambient lighting and premium berths.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Luxury On Rails
1/8

A recently released Instagram video offers a glimpse inside the First AC coach of the upcoming Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper. Its premium interiors have already drawn comparisons with a boutique hotel room on wheels.

Built For Overnight Travel
2/8

Unlike existing Vande Bharat chair-car trains designed mainly for daytime journeys, the sleeper version has been developed for long-distance overnight travel. It aims to combine faster rail connectivity with the convenience of sleeping through the journey.

Private Cabins Revealed
3/8

The video highlights the train’s First AC section, featuring private cabins, sliding doors, comfortable berths and a more enclosed layout than conventional sleeper coaches. The design places greater emphasis on privacy and passenger comfort.

Ambient Lights. Modern Finish.
4/8

Ambient lighting, premium wall finishes and wood-inspired interior panels give the coach a sophisticated appearance. The muted colour palette moves away from the brighter interiors commonly associated with traditional Indian railway coaches.

More Than Good Looks
5/8

According to details associated with the Vande Bharat Sleeper design, the train includes passenger-information displays, modern bio-vacuum toilets, improved LED lighting, CCTV-based security, charging points and enhanced onboard safety features.

A Busy Corridor
6/8

The Mumbai–Bengaluru corridor is one of India’s major intercity travel routes. Thousands of passengers currently rely on overnight trains or flights, and the sleeper service is expected to offer another comfortable long-distance option.

A Hotel On Wheels?
7/8

Many social-media users compared the interiors with a compact hotel room and international sleeper trains. For overnight travellers, improved privacy, modern design and comfortable sleeping arrangements could make the journey itself part of the experience.

Bookings Not Open Yet
8/8

Indian Railways has not yet opened ticket bookings for the Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper. Until commercial operations begin, the circulating video remains a preview of what could become one of India’s most sought-after overnight rail experiences.

 

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