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Inside Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's ₹16 crore Mumbai home: Italian sofas, vastu corners and a tulsi balcony

Inside Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's ₹16 crore Mumbai home: Italian sofas, vastu corners and a tulsi balcony

Sunita Ahuja opened the doors of Govinda's ₹16 crore Mumbai home — a Vastu-designed residence with Italian sofas, Versace candles, world travel souvenirs and a tulsi balcony prayer corner.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 1:41 PM IST
A Home Built Around Peace
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Sunita Ahuja recently opened the doors of their lavish Mumbai residence to Mashable India — a home estimated at ₹16 crore, thoughtfully designed with Vastu Shastra at its core, where high-end global style meets mindful domestic living. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

Vastu In Every Corner
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Every section of the house has been planned according to Vastu principles — which Sunita believes bring peace, prosperity and positive energy. The family actively consulted Vastu guidance during the design and decoration of each space. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

A Balcony That Doubles As A Prayer Corner
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The balcony features two tulsi plants — one belonging to Sunita, one to daughter Tina — placed in opposite corners. This same space is Sunita's morning prayer corner where she performs Surya Arghya daily, alongside a Sai Baba idol, angel figurines, pyrite crystals and a large mirror. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

A Living Room Designed For Openness
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Cream-toned panelled walls, wooden flooring and layered lighting create a warm, open atmosphere in the living room. Standout pieces include Italian green and brown sofas paired with Versace candles and vintage-inspired lamps — lending the space a refined English-style aesthetic. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

Souvenirs From Around The World
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The living room is decorated with artefacts and souvenirs collected by the family during their travels. Every object carries a personal story — making the space feel like a curated global gallery rather than a conventional celebrity home interior. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

A Room For Every Family Member
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One section of the living room is dedicated to son Yashvardhan — complete with a large television, a PS5 gaming console and a punching bag. An emerald green wooden bar blends into the earthy colour palette, while a marble-top dining table anchors the family's daily gatherings. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

The Heart Of The Ahuja Household
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Sunita describes the living room as the busiest space in the house — for entertaining guests, hosting meetings, celebrating with friends and family time alike. For her, keeping it Vastu-compliant is essential to maintaining harmony and positive energy throughout the home. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)

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