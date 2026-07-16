Inside Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's ₹16 crore Mumbai home: Italian sofas, vastu corners and a tulsi balcony

Sunita Ahuja recently opened the doors of their lavish Mumbai residence to Mashable India — a home estimated at ₹16 crore, thoughtfully designed with Vastu Shastra at its core, where high-end global style meets mindful domestic living. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)
Every section of the house has been planned according to Vastu principles — which Sunita believes bring peace, prosperity and positive energy. The family actively consulted Vastu guidance during the design and decoration of each space. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)
The balcony features two tulsi plants — one belonging to Sunita, one to daughter Tina — placed in opposite corners. This same space is Sunita's morning prayer corner where she performs Surya Arghya daily, alongside a Sai Baba idol, angel figurines, pyrite crystals and a large mirror. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)
Cream-toned panelled walls, wooden flooring and layered lighting create a warm, open atmosphere in the living room. Standout pieces include Italian green and brown sofas paired with Versace candles and vintage-inspired lamps — lending the space a refined English-style aesthetic. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)
The living room is decorated with artefacts and souvenirs collected by the family during their travels. Every object carries a personal story — making the space feel like a curated global gallery rather than a conventional celebrity home interior. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)
One section of the living room is dedicated to son Yashvardhan — complete with a large television, a PS5 gaming console and a punching bag. An emerald green wooden bar blends into the earthy colour palette, while a marble-top dining table anchors the family's daily gatherings. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)
Sunita describes the living room as the busiest space in the house — for entertaining guests, hosting meetings, celebrating with friends and family time alike. For her, keeping it Vastu-compliant is essential to maintaining harmony and positive energy throughout the home. (Credit: Youtube/Mashable India)