Inside Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh home that stays warm without a heater | See pics

A home-tour video by YouTuber Amita Chhorgia Negi, known as Tribal Girl, offered a rare look inside Wangchuk’s Ladakh residence, where traditional mountain architecture meets climate-responsive engineering. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)
The house uses mud and rammed-earth construction with wooden elements, drawing on techniques long practised across Ladakh and neighbouring Himalayan regions. Thick earthen walls help regulate indoor temperatures naturally. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)
Large glazed openings capture winter sunlight, while a dark thermal wall stores heat and releases it after sunset. Wangchuk says this passive system can maintain indoor temperatures of around 18–20°C on freezing nights. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)
The interiors are modern rather than austere, with sofas, vintage wooden furniture, a modular kitchen and attached bathrooms. A communal dining layout preserves the Ladakhi tradition of cooking and eating together.
Urine-separating composting toilets replace conventional flushing. Sawdust or dry earth helps control odour, while collected waste is allowed to decompose into compost that can eventually be used in agriculture. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)
The property also includes a greenhouse and a high-density apple orchard. Together, they show how careful design can extend the short growing season and support food production in Ladakh’s cold-desert environment. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)
Ladakh brings severe winters, intense sunshine and sharp temperature swings. The home turns those conditions into advantages by combining local earth, solar gain and thermal storage to reduce artificial heating. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)