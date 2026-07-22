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Inside Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh home that stays warm without a heater | See pics

Inside Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh home that stays warm without a heater | See pics

A rare tour of Sonam Wangchuk’s Ladakh home reveals mud walls, passive solar heating, waterless toilets, modern interiors, a greenhouse and an apple orchard.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026, 7:05 PM IST
A Home With Purpose
1/7

A home-tour video by YouTuber Amita Chhorgia Negi, known as Tribal Girl, offered a rare look inside Wangchuk’s Ladakh residence, where traditional mountain architecture meets climate-responsive engineering. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)

Built From Earth
2/7

The house uses mud and rammed-earth construction with wooden elements, drawing on techniques long practised across Ladakh and neighbouring Himalayan regions. Thick earthen walls help regulate indoor temperatures naturally. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)

Sunlight Becomes Heat
3/7

Large glazed openings capture winter sunlight, while a dark thermal wall stores heat and releases it after sunset. Wangchuk says this passive system can maintain indoor temperatures of around 18–20°C on freezing nights. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)

Tradition Meets Comfort
4/7

The interiors are modern rather than austere, with sofas, vintage wooden furniture, a modular kitchen and attached bathrooms. A communal dining layout preserves the Ladakhi tradition of cooking and eating together.

Toilets Without Water
5/7

Urine-separating composting toilets replace conventional flushing. Sawdust or dry earth helps control odour, while collected waste is allowed to decompose into compost that can eventually be used in agriculture. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)

Growing Food Higher
6/7

The property also includes a greenhouse and a high-density apple orchard. Together, they show how careful design can extend the short growing season and support food production in Ladakh’s cold-desert environment. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)

Designed For Ladakh
7/7

Ladakh brings severe winters, intense sunshine and sharp temperature swings. The home turns those conditions into advantages by combining local earth, solar gain and thermal storage to reduce artificial heating. (Credit: Youtube/Tribal Girl)

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