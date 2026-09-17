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iPhone 17e at ₹64,900 on Flipkart: The ₹15,000 discount looks tempting, but check these conditions before buying

iPhone 17e at ₹64,900 on Flipkart: The ₹15,000 discount looks tempting, but check these conditions before buying

Flipkart listed the 256GB iPhone 17e at ₹64,900, ₹15,000 below Apple’s price. Here is the real saving, conditional card price and the stock, EMI and exchange checks buyers need before paying.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026, 4:40 PM IST
Flipkart listed the 256GB iPhone 17e at ₹64,900
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Flipkart listed the 256GB iPhone 17e at ₹64,900

At the September 17 check, Flipkart displayed the white 256GB iPhone 17e for ₹64,900—not ₹64,990 as stated in the draft. The page also showed only one unit left before a delivery location was selected, so price and stock are not guaranteed for every PIN code.

The gap from Apple’s current price is ₹15,000
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The gap from Apple’s current price is ₹15,000

Apple’s current India price for the 256GB iPhone 17e is ₹79,900. Compared with Flipkart’s checked price of ₹64,900, the difference is ₹15,000, or approximately 18.8%. This comparison does not include optional card or exchange benefits.

A ₹3,245 card benefit could lower the effective cost to ₹61,655
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A ₹3,245 card benefit could lower the effective cost to ₹61,655

Flipkart advertised a ₹3,245 benefit for eligible cards. Subtracting it from ₹64,900 gives ₹61,655, but only if the buyer’s card, transaction and offer terms qualify. Treat this as a conditional effective price, not a price available to everyone.

“Up to” exchange value is not cash off for every old phone
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“Up to” exchange value is not cash off for every old phone

Exchange quotations depend on the old phone’s model, storage, condition, PIN code and final inspection. Buyers should calculate the payable amount after entering their actual device instead of adding the headline exchange ceiling to the bank offer.

EMI changes the payment schedule, not the phone’s price
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EMI changes the payment schedule, not the phone’s price

An EMI figure can include interest, processing charges or card-specific terms. Before choosing instalments, compare the total amount payable with the upfront price and check whether taking EMI cancels the separate cashback benefit.

The core hardware is A19, 256GB and a 48MP Fusion camera
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The core hardware is A19, 256GB and a 48MP Fusion camera

Apple lists an A19 chip with a six-core CPU and four-core GPU, a 48MP Fusion rear camera, a 12MP TrueDepth front camera and a 6.1-inch-class OLED display. The discounted listing checked here was the 256GB version.

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