iPhone 18 Pro could have Apple's biggest-ever battery and first 2nm chip — here are all 5 leaks

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in just a few weeks. While the design may not undergo a dramatic transformation, the upgrades rumoured for the Pro models suggest this year's refresh could be more significant than it first appears — focused on performance, battery, photography and AI.
Apple is tipped to introduce a new hero colour for its Pro lineup — reports suggest the Cosmic Orange finish could make way for a new Dark Cherry option featuring a rich maroon-inspired finish that is expected to stand out as one of the most talked-about design details of the launch.
Display sizes remain unchanged at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for Pro and Pro Max respectively. However, Apple may significantly reduce the Dynamic Island size by up to 35 per cent, alongside adopting LTPO+ display technology to improve power efficiency and extend battery life.
The iPhone 18 Pro series is widely expected to debut with Apple's A20 Pro chipset on a 2nm manufacturing process — delivering approximately 15 per cent faster performance and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency. TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging may also allow memory to sit closer to the processor for improved AI performance.
Rather than increasing megapixel counts, Apple may introduce a manual aperture adjustment system for the primary camera — allowing users to control how much light reaches the sensor and create more natural-looking background blur without relying entirely on software processing.
Multiple reports suggest the base iPhone 18 Pro could start at approximately ₹1,39,900 in India — roughly ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro's launch price. The 256GB variant is tipped at ₹1,44,900 and the Pro Max may begin at approximately ₹1,54,900. None of these details have been officially confirmed by Apple.