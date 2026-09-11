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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Six differences that matter before spending flagship money

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Six differences that matter before spending flagship money

The iPhone 18 Pro Max costs more, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is lighter and includes an S Pen. Compare their displays, cameras, storage, and battery claims before buying this year.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026, 4:05 PM IST
The iPhone starts nearly ₹40,000 higher
1/6

Apple lists the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro Max at ₹1,79,900, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra launched in India at about ₹1.40 lakh. Samsung’s live checkout price can change with storage upgrades, exchange offers and promotions, so compare the final payable amount—not an “effective price” that assumes every benefit.

Both have 6.9-inch displays, but Samsung adds a privacy mode
2/6

Both phones offer large 6.9-inch OLED-class displays with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The iPhone panel is 2868×1320 pixels and rated for 3,000 nits outdoors; Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display adds a switchable Privacy Display that reduces side-angle visibility for the full screen, selected apps or notifications.

Samsung is 35g lighter and includes an S Pen
3/6

Apple lists the iPhone 18 Pro Max at 249g—not the 231g stated in the original draft. The Galaxy S26 Ultra weighs 214g and is 7.9mm thick, making it 35g lighter while also providing a built-in S Pen for handwriting, annotation and precise on-screen control.

A20 Pro and Snapdragon cannot be judged by their names alone
4/6

The iPhone uses Apple’s A20 Pro with a six-core CPU and seven-core GPU; Apple does not publish RAM capacity. Samsung uses Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and pairs 256GB and 512GB storage with 12GB RAM, while the 1TB model gets 16GB. Real performance needs matched testing, not a paper winner.

Samsung offers longer optical zoom; Apple adds variable aperture
5/6

Samsung combines a 200MP main camera with 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 50MP 5x telephoto cameras. Apple uses three 48MP rear cameras, including a main camera with four aperture settings and a 4x telephoto; its advertised 8x option is “optical-quality,” not an 8x optical lens.

Battery claims favour Apple, charging speed favours Samsung—but tests differ
6/6

Apple claims up to 43 hours of video playback and 50% charging in around 15 minutes with a 60W-or-higher compatible adapter. Samsung claims up to 31 hours of video playback from its 5,000mAh battery and up to 75% in around 30 minutes at 60W. Neither figure is a substitute for the same independent test.

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