iPhone Duo at ₹2,99,900? The funniest salary, foldable and durability memes taking over social media after launch

One post placed the three starting prices—₹1,64,900 for iPhone 18 Pro, ₹1,79,900 for Pro Max and ₹2,99,900 for Duo—beside the reaction of someone earning ₹3.5 lakh a year. The Duo alone would equal about 86% of that annual salary, which is the calculation behind the joke.

Qasim Husain on X — the ₹3.5-LPA salary reaction