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iPhone Duo at ₹2,99,900? The funniest salary, foldable and durability memes taking over social media after launch

iPhone Duo at ₹2,99,900? The funniest salary, foldable and durability memes taking over social media after launch

Apple’s ₹2,99,900 iPhone Duo and ₹1,64,900 iPhone 18 Pro sparked jokes about salaries, DIY foldables, awkward calls, durability tests and Samsung–Duolingo rivalry online after launch.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026, 2:00 PM IST
When a ₹3.5-lakh salary meets a ₹2,99,900 iPhone
1/6

One post placed the three starting prices—₹1,64,900 for iPhone 18 Pro, ₹1,79,900 for Pro Max and ₹2,99,900 for Duo—beside the reaction of someone earning ₹3.5 lakh a year. The Duo alone would equal about 86% of that annual salary, which is the calculation behind the joke.

Qasim Husain on X — the ₹3.5-LPA salary reaction

“We have iPhone Duo at home” gives Apple’s foldable the DIY treatment
2/6

The familiar “we have it at home” meme format turns Apple’s first foldable into an intentionally makeshift alternative. The joke works because the real Duo has two displays and opens like a book: Apple lists a 5.4-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner screen.

naiive on X — “iPhone Duo at home”

The foldable iPhone sends users back through Apple’s meme history
3/6

Another post says that iPhone memes are “repeating history,” connecting the new folding design with the older visual jokes that followed previous iPhone launches. It is a nostalgia-based meme rather than a technical claim about the Duo’s durability.

David Toons on X — the repeating-history joke

A normal phone call looks very different when the iPhone opens like a book
4/6

One creator imagines what taking an ordinary call on the iPhone Duo might look like. The visual joke exaggerates the foldable phone’s unusual shape: Apple describes it as similar in size to a passport when closed, before it opens into a 7.6-inch display.

Mike Collado on X — taking a call on iPhone Duo

The internet is already waiting for JerryRigEverything’s durability test
5/6

A meme imagines durability tester JerryRigEverything examining the Duo immediately after Apple’s announcement. Foldable screens and hinges naturally invite stress-test jokes. Apple says the hinge contains more than 100 components, but the meme is anticipation—not evidence that the phone has passed or failed an independent test.

Roo on X — the JerryRigEverything prediction

“Duo” brings Samsung and Duolingo into Apple’s launch-day jokes
6/6

Samsung Mobile US used Apple’s new product name to make a joke involving Duolingo’s green mascot, Duo. Reuters reported that Duolingo joked, “We infringed upon,” before Samsung offered “solidarity” and added that Apple had copied it too—turning the launch into a three-brand exchange.

Samsung Mobile US on X — the Duolingo–iPhone Duo joke

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