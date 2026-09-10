iPhone Duo at ₹2,99,900? The funniest salary, foldable and durability memes taking over social media after launch

One post placed the three starting prices—₹1,64,900 for iPhone 18 Pro, ₹1,79,900 for Pro Max and ₹2,99,900 for Duo—beside the reaction of someone earning ₹3.5 lakh a year. The Duo alone would equal about 86% of that annual salary, which is the calculation behind the joke.
The familiar “we have it at home” meme format turns Apple’s first foldable into an intentionally makeshift alternative. The joke works because the real Duo has two displays and opens like a book: Apple lists a 5.4-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner screen.
Another post says that iPhone memes are “repeating history,” connecting the new folding design with the older visual jokes that followed previous iPhone launches. It is a nostalgia-based meme rather than a technical claim about the Duo’s durability.
One creator imagines what taking an ordinary call on the iPhone Duo might look like. The visual joke exaggerates the foldable phone’s unusual shape: Apple describes it as similar in size to a passport when closed, before it opens into a 7.6-inch display.
A meme imagines durability tester JerryRigEverything examining the Duo immediately after Apple’s announcement. Foldable screens and hinges naturally invite stress-test jokes. Apple says the hinge contains more than 100 components, but the meme is anticipation—not evidence that the phone has passed or failed an independent test.
Samsung Mobile US used Apple’s new product name to make a joke involving Duolingo’s green mascot, Duo. Reuters reported that Duolingo joked, “We infringed upon,” before Samsung offered “solidarity” and added that Apple had copied it too—turning the launch into a three-brand exchange.