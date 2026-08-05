IRCTC's new Vandarshan packages let you book a Maharashtra safari with one click — here's how

IRCTC Tourism has announced a new wildlife initiative, Vandarshan, in partnership with the Maharashtra Forest Department — offering all-inclusive packages covering train journeys, accommodation, local transport and confirmed jungle safaris across Maharashtra's top wildlife destinations.
The initiative was unveiled on July 29 — International Tiger Day — after IRCTC Tourism and the Maharashtra Forest Department signed an MoU to promote sustainable wildlife tourism. IRCTC described VANDARSHAN as "your gateway to Maharashtra's wild heart."
The packages cover six of Maharashtra's leading wildlife destinations: Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Bor Tiger Reserve, Pench National Park, Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.
The integrated packages will remove the need for separate bookings for travel, accommodation and safari permits. Travellers can book confirmed train tickets, wildlife safari permits, hotel accommodation, local transportation and guided wildlife experiences through a single package.
The tours will depart from Mumbai CSMT on the Vidarbha Express, with additional boarding stations expected later. IRCTC will introduce five curated four-night, five-day itineraries — catering to families, wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, birdwatchers and adventure travellers.