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IRCTC's new website is live: Faster Tatkal, seat choice and a fare calendar — here's what changed

IRCTC's new website is live: Faster Tatkal, seat choice and a fare calendar — here's what changed

IRCTC's new website launched July 15 with 1.5 lakh bookings per minute, fare calendar, seat preference, multi-language support and a cleaner interface for faster Tatkal booking.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 2:39 PM IST
India's Railway Booking Gets A Makeover
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India's railway ticket booking experience is undergoing its biggest overhaul in years. IRCTC's redesigned website went live on July 15, 2026 — announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after students raised concerns about CAPTCHA issues and booking difficulties. (AI generated representative image)

From 32,000 To 1.5 Lakh Bookings Per Minute
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The most significant upgrade is raw capacity. The current system processes around 32,000 ticket bookings per minute. The upgraded platform is expected to support more than 1.5 lakh bookings per minute — a nearly 5x improvement that directly targets Tatkal congestion.

40 Lakh Enquiries Per Minute — Up From 4 Lakh
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The new Passenger Reservation System will also dramatically improve enquiry handling — from the current 4 lakh enquiries per minute to over 40 lakh per minute. This means seat availability checks and PNR status updates will be significantly faster for all users.

Choose Your Seat, See The Fare Calendar
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Passengers will now be able to submit preferred seat choices while booking. A newly added fare calendar will allow travellers to compare ticket prices across different travel dates before confirming — a feature long available on airline booking portals but new for Indian Railways. (AI generated representative image)

All Classes On One Screen — No More Switching
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Instead of checking Sleeper, AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier and other classes separately, users will now see availability across all classes on a single screen. This alone is expected to cut the time spent searching for suitable tickets significantly. (AI generated representative image)

Simpler, Faster, More Inclusive
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The redesigned IRCTC website will support multiple Indian languages, remove unnecessary pop-ups and CAPTCHA interruptions, and integrate services for Divyangjan, students and patients in one place — making the platform more accessible for every type of user across India.

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