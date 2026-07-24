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Is food cooked inside Vande Bharat trains? Here is how your meal actually reaches you

Is food cooked inside Vande Bharat trains? Here is how your meal actually reaches you

Discover where Vande Bharat meals are prepared, packed, loaded and served, and how base kitchens, onboard staff, hygiene checks and QR traceability work.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 9:05 AM IST
Not Cooked Onboard
1/6

Clarify that Vande Bharat trains are not full restaurant kitchens. Food preparation and onboard distribution are separate operations, with meals sourced from nominated kitchens. (AI generated representative image)

Inside Base Kitchens
2/6

Show where meals are prepared: designated IRCTC base kitchens or contracted kitchen units linked to specific train clusters and routes. (AI generated representative image)

Route Decides Kitchen
3/6

Explain that there is no single national Vande Bharat kitchen. The supplying kitchen, caterer and loading station depend on the train’s route and contract. (AI generated representative image)

Packed And Loaded
4/6

Meals are portioned, packed and transported to the train for loading at the originating station or another nominated point before service begins. (AI generated representative image)

Served On The Train
5/6

Onboard staff distribute the meals. Some trains have mini-pantry facilities, but these support service and handling rather than large-scale cooking from raw ingredients. IRCTC records show mini-pantry arrangements on some Vande Bharat services. (AI generated representative image)

How Hygiene Is Checked
6/6

Base kitchens may use CCTV monitoring, FSSAI certification, food-safety supervisors, inspections and third-party audits. Railways says QR-enabled food packets are also being used for traceability. (AI generated representative image)

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