Is food cooked inside Vande Bharat trains? Here is how your meal actually reaches you

Clarify that Vande Bharat trains are not full restaurant kitchens. Food preparation and onboard distribution are separate operations, with meals sourced from nominated kitchens. (AI generated representative image)
Show where meals are prepared: designated IRCTC base kitchens or contracted kitchen units linked to specific train clusters and routes. (AI generated representative image)
Explain that there is no single national Vande Bharat kitchen. The supplying kitchen, caterer and loading station depend on the train’s route and contract. (AI generated representative image)
Meals are portioned, packed and transported to the train for loading at the originating station or another nominated point before service begins. (AI generated representative image)
Onboard staff distribute the meals. Some trains have mini-pantry facilities, but these support service and handling rather than large-scale cooking from raw ingredients. IRCTC records show mini-pantry arrangements on some Vande Bharat services. (AI generated representative image)
Base kitchens may use CCTV monitoring, FSSAI certification, food-safety supervisors, inspections and third-party audits. Railways says QR-enabled food packets are also being used for traceability. (AI generated representative image)